The SMT MethodTM For Rapid Results

- Dr. Joseph Drolshagen

NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Breakthrough Book“Reprogramming Your Subconscious Mind – The SMT MethodTM for RAPID Results” Unleashes a Proven System for Explosive Personal and Business Growth.

Performance and Rapid Growth Specialist Dr. Joseph Drolshagen has just released his groundbreaking new book, Reprogramming Your Subconscious Mind – The SMT MethodTM for RAPID Results, a direct and actionable guide to hacking the mind for life-changing outcomes. This isn't just another mindset book, it's a tactical system for business owners, entrepreneurs, executives, and high performers who are done playing small.

Drawing from 28 years in Corporate America, from ground floor sales, up to VP of Sales, assisting organizations in bankruptcy back into profitability, along with 4 decades of study on the subconscious mind and neuroplasticity of the brain, leading hundreds of business owners and corporate leaders into record-breaking results, Joseph reveals the exact method he's used to help clients unlock hidden potential, smash through internal resistance, and rewire their brain for consistent, effortless success.

“Most people are working against themselves without even knowing it,” says Joseph.“The SMT MethodTM gives you the keys to reprogram your subconscious patterns, so results come faster-with less force, less friction, and a lot more freedom.”



Inside the Book:

.How subconscious sabotage kills momentum-and how to stop it cold

.The 3-phase SMT MethodTM that transforms invisible blocks into exponential breakthroughs

.Real-world exercises to create rapid internal alignment and external results

.Strategies to achieve next-level success without grinding yourself into burnout



The book is already generating buzz among entrepreneurs, sales leaders, and high-performance coaches for its no-bs, get-it-done approach to transformation.

About the Author

Dr. Joseph Drolshagen is a globally recognized growth strategist and subconscious performance coach known as The Rapid Growth Specialist. He's helped hundreds of business owners and organizations rewire their thinking, accelerate their revenue, and reclaim total life freedom-fast.

Availability

Reprogramming Your Subconscious Mind – The SMT MethodTM for RAPID Results is now available on Amazon in paperback, hard copy and Kindle formats.

