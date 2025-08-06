403
Nordic Nations Commit USD500M Aid for Ukraine Under NATO’s PURL
(MENAFN) Denmark, Norway, and Sweden on Tuesday committed to delivering a $500 million military aid package to Ukraine, according to an announcement from NATO. This pledge is part of the defense alliance’s recently launched Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which coordinates critical support for Ukrainian forces.
This latest assistance, comprising American-sourced equipment and munitions, represents the second funding round under the PURL framework.
It closely follows Monday’s separate $500 million artillery and ammunition package from the Netherlands, bringing total aid under the initiative to over $1 billion.
PURL was created to standardize and accelerate delivery of vital defense resources to Kyiv, helping to ensure consistent military support as Ukraine’s conflict with Russia continues.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte applauded the Nordic nations for their prompt action and ongoing commitment to Ukraine.
"Grateful to Denmark, Norway & Sweden for fast action to fund a package of US military support for Ukraine. This will deliver life-saving equipment & critical supplies to the front-line, strengthening Ukraine’s hand & helping them deter aggression as they pursue lasting peace,"
he wrote on X.
The PURL initiative is structured to streamline allied aid and position Ukraine more effectively on the battlefield, while diplomatic efforts—led by U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration—continue in parallel.
Speaking Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized that more than $1 billion worth of advanced American military equipment would bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities and protect vital infrastructure.
"These commitments deliver on President Trump's initiative to facilitate billions of dollars in investment to the United States defense industry and create American jobs while ensuring Europe can ultimately defend itself long term," she said.
In a related development, the Pentagon confirmed that the State Department had authorized a possible $203.5 million sale to Ukraine, which includes maintenance and logistical support for M777 howitzer artillery systems.
