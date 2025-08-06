American Kidney Fund Expands 'Me + C3G' Campaign With New Resources To Help Patients Living With This Rare Kidney Disease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) is pleased to announce the creation of new educational resources for “Me + C3G,” its educational campaign for the rare kidney disease complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Developed with financial support from Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis), these resources expand the campaign and provide patients and their families with more information about C3G to help them better understand and manage this rare kidney disease.

C3G is a type of kidney disease that is related to improper function of the immune system. With C3G, a part of the immune system called the complement system becomes overactive and doesn't work properly, leading to damage and inflammation in the kidneys. This damage prevents the kidneys from filtering toxins out of the blood and can cause kidney failure in about half of adults who are diagnosed with the disease.

Because C3G is typically diagnosed in children and young adults, AKF has developed new resources to help manage the pediatric to adult transition for C3G patients as part of its expanded educational campaign.

“It can be challenging for anyone to make the transition from pediatric to adult care, but the change can be even more difficult to navigate when the patient has a chronic disease like kidney disease,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO.“We are grateful to Novartis for continuing to support this important educational campaign to help patients living with this rare kidney disease.”

Additional resources include new guides for patients to help them communicate with a specialist and transition from pediatric to adult care as well as a guide for caregivers about how to support their child as they manage their C3G. There are also two new videos: one with guidance for patients on how to effectively communicate with members of their health care team and one that walks patients through how to use and understand the results of AKF's Know Your Numbers tool. This tool was developed as part of AKF's Know Your Kidneys® campaign and allows patients to input the numbers from their lab results to better understand their risk for kidney disease or kidney failure and to monitor kidney function when they have a disease like C3G.

The“Me + C3G” campaign is part of AKF's ongoing work to increase awareness and understanding of rare kidney diseases and ensure people with rare conditions have access to critical resources.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

