Survey Reveals Sharp Rise In Employee-Reported Workplace Violence From 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training , today announced its second annual Employee Survey Report on Workplace Violence and Safety . Compiled from a survey of over 1,000 full-time employees in the US, the 2025 study assesses the reality of how employees experience and perceive workplace violence and safety. Most notably, the survey revealed that the prevalence of workplace violence appears to be increasing – 30% of respondents reported they had witnessed workplace violence happen to another employee (up from 25% in 2024), and 15% said that they had been the target of workplace violence themselves (up from 12% in 2024).

The results underscore the severity of the growing threat of workplace violence and the pressing need for enhanced preventive strategies, response protocols and organizational support systems.

The report uncovered additional areas where employers need to address critical gaps in workplace violence prevention and training, including:



46% of hospitality workers report witnessing workplace violence, highlighting heightened exposure in industry sectors

75% of employees report receiving workplace violence prevention training, up from 70% in 2024

Only 60% of employees say they would report safety threats without the guarantee of anonymity 93% of employees - up from 90% in 2024 - believe all states should mandate workplace violence prevention laws like the ones passed in California and New York

“The survey findings should serve as a wake-up call for organizations nationwide,” said Bailey Whitsitt, Compliance Counsel at Traliant.“Safety can't be a check-the-box initiative - it must be a cultural priority. The path forward to reducing violent workplace incidents starts with training that equips employees not just to respond, but to recognize and prevent harm before it happens.”

For complete survey findings and details, read the full report here .

About the Survey

The independent market research firm Researchscape conducted this online survey. Respondents were 1,009 US employed adults working in hospitality, healthcare, retail, industrial/manufacturing, office/professional settings and in other industries with 100+ employees. The survey was conducted in June 2025.

