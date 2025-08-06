403
US delivers first shipment of attack drones to Taiwan
(MENAFN) Taiwan has taken delivery of the first shipment of Altius-600M attack drones from the United States, as confirmed by Defense Minister Wellington Koo on Tuesday evening.
The ministry reported that Koo met with Palmer Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries—the company that produces the drones—and expressed appreciation for the successful delivery. “This project, initiated last year, achieved rapid delivery of the first batch this year,” stated the minister, according to a joint announcement.
In light of the current "severe threat environment," Koo emphasized the ministry’s continued efforts to acquire both reconnaissance and combat drones to support national defense strategies.
The Altius-600M is a versatile drone system that can be deployed from land, air, or maritime platforms. It has the ability to remain airborne for up to four hours and operate across a range of 440 kilometers (273 miles). The drone is designed to conduct reconnaissance, relay communications, withstand electronic interference, and deliver high-explosive anti-tank warheads.
Reports indicate that Taiwan’s military is aiming to procure approximately 50,000 drones over the next two years as part of a broader expansion of its unmanned aerial capabilities.
