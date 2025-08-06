403
Rwanda Seals Deal with U.S. to Take in Up to 250 Migrants
(MENAFN) Rwanda has secured a deal with the United States to accept as many as 250 migrants, underscoring its enduring dedication to aiding displaced individuals and fostering their reintegration, a government official announced Tuesday.
"Nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement, and our societal values are founded on reintegration and rehabilitation," government spokesperson Yolande Makolo told a local broadcaster.
The pact ensures that Rwanda will maintain full authority to assess and approve every individual proposed for resettlement.
"Those approved will be provided with workforce training, health care, and accommodation support to jump start their lives in Rwanda, giving them the opportunity to contribute to one of the fastest growing economies in the world over the last decade," she said.
This new agreement expands on Rwanda's well-established history of welcoming migrants and asylum seekers.
Data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows that between September 2019 and April 2025, Rwanda has taken in 2,760 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya under the Emergency Transit Mechanism, transported through 21 evacuation flights.
The majority of these evacuees originated from countries including Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Mali, and Chad. By April 2025, over 2,100 had been resettled in third countries, according to UNHCR.
