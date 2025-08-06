Chronos Operations To Expand U.S. Navy AI Efforts Through Participation In RAITE 2025

LORTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronos Operations (CO), an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC)-owned, 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) specializing in IT professional services, has been selected to participate in the Department of Defense's (DoD) Robust Artificial Intelligence Test and Evaluation (RAITE) 2025 initiative.

RAITE 2025 is an event hosted by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), in support of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) and other entities within the DoD. RAITE 2025 will present a variety of AI models for test and evaluation as a scenario for the participating teams. RAITE is structured to support scenarios in the areas of multimodal data, cyber-enabled AI networks, unmanned systems collaboration (UxV), and environment interactions. The initiative brings together leading organizations from government, academia, and industry to collaboratively prototype and assess AI systems, such as autonomous swarms and AI models, under simulated attack scenarios. The goal is to enhance AI safety, trustworthiness, and operational readiness for national defense applications. CO will focus on edge AI, enabling operations in limited communications and autonomous environments while leveraging the power of AI.

CO will join a select group of participants, contributing to six scenario-based exercises focused on building a secure, open-source framework to evaluate LLMs against cyber threats such as data poisoning and prompt injection. The organization is slated to support all Purple Team scenarios and Blue Team scenario 4, where they will defend an LLM on an edge device against a variety of attacks.

"We are elated to be selected," said Heather Lacroix, President of Chronos Operations. "We recognize that future US Naval operations will depend on a strong understanding of AI to ensure our sailors maintain a strategic edge over adversaries."

Their team currently supports the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Name Check Program, which is utilized by a number of government agencies in support of national security operations. They provide database operations and maintenance, data quality control, technical support, and process improvement and consultation, which includes the analysis of potential integration of AI and Machine Learning (ML) to optimize services. Subject matter experts from the FBI team will collaborate in the RAITE initiative.

CO's proposed capability is designed to operate in real-time, with their Purple Team providing post-processing analytics across all six scenarios in order to address critical technology gaps.

About Chronos Operations

Chronos Operations (CO) is an 8(a) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chenega Corporation, an Alaska Native-owned (ANC) company, operating as part of the Military, Intelligence, Operations Support (MIOS) Strategic Business Unit (SBU).

CO is an IT professional services provider supporting management, administrative, supervisory, and technical support for technology modernization, AI/ML, modeling and simulations, scenario and wargaming, exercise and experimentation, technical subject matter expertise, knowledge management, and data management services.

