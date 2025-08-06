403
Cloudburst Destroys Village in Northern India
(MENAFN) A powerful cloudburst unleashed catastrophic flash floods that devastated an entire village and caused the deaths of at least four people in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand in northern India, local officials reported on Tuesday.
The torrents of floodwater surged down the Himalayan terrain, sweeping away structures in the village of Dharali, which lies at an elevation of 8,600 feet.
According to the most recent updates, several individuals remain unaccounted for.
Relief operations have been initiated by the Indian Army, the State Disaster Response Force, and the National Disaster Response Force, all of whom have sent emergency response teams to assist in the affected zone.
To strengthen the relief mission, additional military units have been mobilized, bringing along sniffer dogs, aerial surveillance tools, logistical assets, and heavy machinery to clear debris and facilitate operations.
Coordination is also underway with the Indian Air Force to deploy helicopters for the distribution of critical resources, medical supplies, and the evacuation of marooned residents.
These individuals have been moved to higher ground due to the unrelenting rainfall, which has caused water levels to continue rising.
During the ongoing rescue efforts, an army spokesperson told a news agency that “nine soldiers went missing.”
Dharali serves as a significant halt along the route to Gangotri, a revered Hindu pilgrimage site and one of the Ganges River’s sources.
This spiritually significant area attracts worshippers to four alpine sanctuaries collectively referred to as the Char Dham.
In light of the disaster, state officials confirmed that “130 stranded individuals were relocated to safer areas” and directed that “food, shelter, and medical assistance” be delivered to them promptly.
