Maha: Shiv Sena Extends Unconditional Support To NDA For Vice Presidential Election

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Shiv Sena has extended its unconditional support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, announced Shiv Sena Chief Leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit to New Delhi.

He affirmed that Shiv Sena remains one of the oldest and most trusted allies of the NDA.

Shinde, accompanied by all Shiv Sena MPs, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

He said that Amit Shah has become the longest-serving Home Minister in the history of India, completing an uninterrupted term of 2,258 days.

“We met him to convey our heartfelt congratulations,” Shinde said.

He also lauded Shah's decisive leadership, stating that from abrogating Article 370 - fulfilling the dream of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray - to leading 'Operation Mahadev' against terrorism and effectively curbing Naxalism, Amit Shah has shown unwavering commitment and visionary leadership.

“From cooperative development to national security, his contribution has been exemplary,” he claimed.

Shinde reiterated the historic bond between Shiv Sena and the BJP, saying,“Our alliance predates even the formation of the NDA. This enduring partnership has now completed 25 years.”

He noted that Shrikant Shinde, MP, attended the NDA parliamentary party meeting held on Tuesday.

“Just as the MahaYuti won the Assembly elections with the people's mandate, we will also contest the upcoming local self-government elections together under the MahaYuti banner,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

Regarding the issue of the elephant Mahadevi, Shinde claimed that the state government will be filing a review petition in the Supreme Court.

“We fully respect the sentiments of the people on this issue,” he said.

Shinde also took a subtle dig at the opposition, saying,“Parliament is in session, and we are here to meet our MPs openly and transparently. Unlike others, we are not operating in secrecy.”