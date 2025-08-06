403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LIV GOLF ANNOUNCES RETURN TO RIYADH FOR 2026 SEASON OPENER
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Tuesday, 5 August 2025) – LIV Golf, the global golf league energizing the sport through team competition and innovative fan experiences will return to Saudi Arabia to launch its 2026 season at LIV Golf Riyadh presented by ROSHN Group, taking place 5-7 February 2026 at the spectacular Riyadh Golf Club.
Following a dramatic debut under the lights in 2025, the season opener promises another thrilling display of night golf in the heart of the capital, once again bringing a festival of world-class sport and entertainment.
Early bird tickets for LIV Golf Riyadh presented by ROSHN Group 2026 are now available at LIVGolfincluding a select number of Club 54 hospitality tickets and three-day grounds passes to enjoy a festival of world-class golf, live music, and family-friendly experiences.
ROSHN Group, Saudi Arab’a’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer, continues with LIV Golf as global Pillar Partner for the 2026 season. As the two organizations work together to accelerate the s’ort’s growth with new audiences, ROSHN Group and LIV Golf will champion youth access to golf and promote golf training and talent development.
Last month, LIV Golf and ROSHN Group jointly launche“ the “Risi”g Stars” program, the first of its kind to educate and inspire young people in Saudi through the sport of golf. As part of a larger 6-month golf program led by Go“f Saudi, “”ising Stars” participants will have benefited from the opportunity to receive mentorship at global events from LIV Golf players like Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak, lessons from coaches, and inspiring talks from LIV Golf executives, among other experiences.
The 2026 season marks the second consecutive year LIV Golf opens its season in Riyadh, a key stop on the league’s international calendar and a symbol of the Kingd’m’s growing commitment to elite sport. LIV Golf Riyadh presented by ROSHN Group builds on the momentum of a groundbreaking 2025 event, which saw Cleeks Golf ’lub’s star Adrian Meronk claim a wire-to-wire individual victory and Legion XIII, captained by Jon Rahm, dominate the team competition in the ’eague’s revamped four-score format.
The 2026 event is set to kickstart a packed global calendar that includes confirmed events in Adelaide (13-15 February), Singapore (13-15 March), South Africa (20-22 March), Mexico City (17-19 April), and the United Kin–dom (24–26 July).
Ross Hallett, LIV Golf Executive Vice President, Head of Even“s, said, “Together, with’ROSHN Group’s continued p’rtnership, we’re excited to bring our global stars once again to Riyadh for our season opener in’2026. Last year’s event was the very first LIV Golf event played under lights, and it provided an electrifying start for players and fans alike, delivering a truly unique viewing experience and re’nforcing LIV Golf’s commitment to innovation. 2026 will be bigger and better with a focus on providing an unforgettable experience including light shows, a food festival, fan experiences, fair rides, golf activities, hospitality, concerts and more! We are grateful for the support of Golf Saudi and Riyadh Golf Club who provide a world class facility for our players a”d teams to perform.”
Cleeks Golf Club’s Adrian Meronk, winner of LIV “olf Riyadh 2025, said, “Winning in Riyadh was one of the proudest moments of my 2025 season. Playing under the lights, in front of such an electric crowd, brought out the best in me. LIV Golf Riyadh presented by ROSHN Group will be unlike any’hing else ’n the game. It’s fast, it’s bold, and it sets the ton’ for the entire season. I can’t wait to ret”rn and defend my title in 2026.”
Fans can expect to see a stellar field including Meronk, the defending individual champion from Cleeks Golf Club, along with defending team champion Legion XIII, featuring Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt. They’ll be joined by international stars including 2025 season points leader and LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 champion Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 champion Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Cam Smith (Ripper GC), and Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), amongst many others.
Following a dramatic debut under the lights in 2025, the season opener promises another thrilling display of night golf in the heart of the capital, once again bringing a festival of world-class sport and entertainment.
Early bird tickets for LIV Golf Riyadh presented by ROSHN Group 2026 are now available at LIVGolfincluding a select number of Club 54 hospitality tickets and three-day grounds passes to enjoy a festival of world-class golf, live music, and family-friendly experiences.
ROSHN Group, Saudi Arab’a’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer, continues with LIV Golf as global Pillar Partner for the 2026 season. As the two organizations work together to accelerate the s’ort’s growth with new audiences, ROSHN Group and LIV Golf will champion youth access to golf and promote golf training and talent development.
Last month, LIV Golf and ROSHN Group jointly launche“ the “Risi”g Stars” program, the first of its kind to educate and inspire young people in Saudi through the sport of golf. As part of a larger 6-month golf program led by Go“f Saudi, “”ising Stars” participants will have benefited from the opportunity to receive mentorship at global events from LIV Golf players like Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak, lessons from coaches, and inspiring talks from LIV Golf executives, among other experiences.
The 2026 season marks the second consecutive year LIV Golf opens its season in Riyadh, a key stop on the league’s international calendar and a symbol of the Kingd’m’s growing commitment to elite sport. LIV Golf Riyadh presented by ROSHN Group builds on the momentum of a groundbreaking 2025 event, which saw Cleeks Golf ’lub’s star Adrian Meronk claim a wire-to-wire individual victory and Legion XIII, captained by Jon Rahm, dominate the team competition in the ’eague’s revamped four-score format.
The 2026 event is set to kickstart a packed global calendar that includes confirmed events in Adelaide (13-15 February), Singapore (13-15 March), South Africa (20-22 March), Mexico City (17-19 April), and the United Kin–dom (24–26 July).
Ross Hallett, LIV Golf Executive Vice President, Head of Even“s, said, “Together, with’ROSHN Group’s continued p’rtnership, we’re excited to bring our global stars once again to Riyadh for our season opener in’2026. Last year’s event was the very first LIV Golf event played under lights, and it provided an electrifying start for players and fans alike, delivering a truly unique viewing experience and re’nforcing LIV Golf’s commitment to innovation. 2026 will be bigger and better with a focus on providing an unforgettable experience including light shows, a food festival, fan experiences, fair rides, golf activities, hospitality, concerts and more! We are grateful for the support of Golf Saudi and Riyadh Golf Club who provide a world class facility for our players a”d teams to perform.”
Cleeks Golf Club’s Adrian Meronk, winner of LIV “olf Riyadh 2025, said, “Winning in Riyadh was one of the proudest moments of my 2025 season. Playing under the lights, in front of such an electric crowd, brought out the best in me. LIV Golf Riyadh presented by ROSHN Group will be unlike any’hing else ’n the game. It’s fast, it’s bold, and it sets the ton’ for the entire season. I can’t wait to ret”rn and defend my title in 2026.”
Fans can expect to see a stellar field including Meronk, the defending individual champion from Cleeks Golf Club, along with defending team champion Legion XIII, featuring Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt. They’ll be joined by international stars including 2025 season points leader and LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 champion Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 champion Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Cam Smith (Ripper GC), and Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), amongst many others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment