Cambodian officials confirm removal of Thai barbed wire from boarder
(MENAFN) Cambodian officials announced that Thai military personnel have taken down barbed wire fencing that had been set up inside Cambodian territory.
According to a statement issued Tuesday evening by a spokesperson from Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense, the barbed wire, which had been placed on August 4, 2025, in the An Ses area of Preah Vihear province, was fully removed by the afternoon of August 5. It was also confirmed that any accompanying equipment had been withdrawn.
“The illegal installation of barbed wire by the Thai side in An Ses area (in Preah Vihear province) on August 4, 2025, has been removed, and the machinery has ceased its operations as of the afternoon of August 5, 2025,” the spokesperson said in an official statement.
The removal came after joint talks and negotiations between the Cambodian and Thai military units stationed in the area. The Cambodian side emphasized that An Ses lies entirely within its national borders and is currently under full control of its armed forces, following a ceasefire agreement between the two nations that began at midnight on July 28.
The removal came after joint talks and negotiations between the Cambodian and Thai military units stationed in the area. The Cambodian side emphasized that An Ses lies entirely within its national borders and is currently under full control of its armed forces, following a ceasefire agreement between the two nations that began at midnight on July 28.
