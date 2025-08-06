Inventus Reports 4.18 Gpt Gold And 1.48 Metre Average For Initial Trench 1 North Grade Control Drilling And Provides Update On Bulk Sample Operation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the“Company”) is pleased to report initial results from grade control drilling at its Trench 1 North Bulk Sample Site and provide an update on bulk sample operation at its 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. Highlights

Results from the Trench 1 North Bulk Sample Site identified 10,000 tonnes with an initial weighted average grade and thickness of 4.18 gpt gold and 1.48 metres ( Figure 1 ).

Notable drill intercepts from the Trench 1 North Bulk Sample Site include:



12.61 gpt gold over 1.68 metres 10.54 gpt gold over 1.55 metres 9.38 gpt gold over 1.63 metres 6.53 gpt gold over 1.50 metres 5.75 gpt gold over 1.66 metres



Grade control drilling for two additional bulk sample sites, Trench 1 South and Eastern Reef are now complete for a total of 78 holes to identify an additional 20,000 tonnes within 6 metres of surface for bulk sampling ( Figure 2 ).



Extraction and delivery of the 007 North bulk sample with a drilled weighted average grade and thickness of 3.84 gpt gold and 1.82 metres (see news June 4, 2025 ) to McEwen's Stock Mill is complete for a total of 4,756 tonnes with an anticipated processing date in August.

Extraction of the 10,000-tonne Trench 1 Bulk Sample with a drilled weighted average grade and thickness of 4.10 gpt gold and 1.78 metres (see news July 7, 2025 ) is underway with delivery anticipated by the end of August.



Drilling Update

Grade-control drilling at the Trench 1 North Site consisted of 52 shallow holes targeting the flat-lying gold mineralization for bulk sampling ( Table 1 and Figure 1 ). Holes were drilled at 7.5-metre centres to identify a zone of approximately 10,000 tonnes for the third planned bulk sample. Assay results from the initial 20 holes within the identified pit area had a weighted average grade and thickness of 4.18 gpt gold and 1.48 metres (see Figure 1 and Table 1) . Final results from the Trench 1 North bulk sample site are expected shortly and will be released when available.

Grade-control drilling at the Trench 1 South and Eastern Reef Bulk Sample Sites are now complete ( Figure 2 ). A total of 78 holes were drilled at 7.5 metre centres within 6 metres of the surface to define an additional 20,000 tonnes for bulk sampling.

Initial Phase 2 resource drilling, consisting of 4 holes to the northwest ( Figure 2 ) have been completed. The Phase 2 resource drilling is part of the Company's larger plan to extend the gold mineralization where it remains open in preparation for a maiden resource estimate on the property.

Assay results from the remaining grade control drilling and Phase 2 resource drilling will be released once they become available.

Bulk Sample Program Update

The 007 North Bulk Sample has been successfully extracted and delivered to McEwen's Stock Mill for a total tonnage of 4,756 tonnes. The processing date of this sample is expected in August.

Extraction of the 10-000-tonne Trench 1 Bulk Sample is currently underway. The waste has been blasted and removed, and ore is currently being extracted with crushing and trucking expected shortly. The Trench 1 bulk sample is expected to be delivered to McEwen's Stock Mill by the end of August. Additional updates and results of the program will be provided as the program advances.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration comments: “We are pleased to report another strong result from our ongoing bulk sampling program at Pardo. The initial grade control drilling from the Trench 1 North bulk sample site is again validating the high-grade nature and consistency of our near-surface, flat-lying mineralization. With over 25,000 tonnes now identified and in various stages of extraction and delivery to McEwen's Stock Mill, this program is rapidly advancing our understanding of Pardo's economics and setting the stage for a future resource estimate. We are building strong momentum, and I couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead for Inventus and our shareholders.”

Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (gpt Au) and thickness (metre) at the Trench 1 North Bulk Sample Site with aerial drone photo background.





Figure 2. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (gpt Au) of the approximately 2-metre-thick gold-bearing reef at the Pardo project with Lidar background. Locations of the planned and previous bulk sampling sites outlined with black boxes.

Table 1. Trench 1 North Grade-Control Drilling Assay Highlights within identified 10,000-tonne bulk sample pit.

Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval1

(metres) Gold Grade

(gpt) TR1-25-37 5.50 7.00 1.50 6.53 Including 6.00 6.50 0.50 19.07 TR1-25-38 3.60 5.20 1.60 0.88 TR1-25-39 2.84 4.50 1.66 5.75 Including 3.18 3.66 0.48 13.26 TR1-25-40 3.14 4.44 1.30 4.89 Including 3.14 3.50 0.36 11.78 TR1-25-41 1.66 3.21 1.55 10.54 Including 2.16 2.70 0.54 29.37 TR1-25-42 1.34 3.08 1.74 3.00 Including 2.16 2.62 0.46 8.29 TR1-25-43 1.20 2.65 1.45 1.80 Including 1.70 2.15 0.45 3.37 TR1-25-44 2.48 4.00 1.52 1.73 Including 2.48 2.98 0.50 3.27 TR1-25-45 2.40 4.30 1.90 1.31 Including 3.28 3.8 0.52 3.73 TR1-25-46 2.46 4.14 1.68 12.61 Including 2.96 3.42 0.46 45.11 TR1-25-47 3.98 5.22 1.25 1.08 TR1-25-51 4.46 5.86 1.40 2.52 Including 4.96 5.46 0.50 6.75 TR1-25-52 2.67 3.95 1.28 2.00 Including 3.10 3.49 0.39 4.87 TR1-25-53 1.25 2.75 1.50 5.01 Including 1.25 1.75 0.50 11.34 TR1-25-54 1.00 2.52 1.52 0.56 TR1-25-55 0.65 1.82 1.17 0.83 TR1-25-58 0.60 1.82 1.22 5.25 Including 0.60 1.04 0.44 11.43 TR1-25-66 0.90 2.00 1.10 2.02 TR1-25-68 0.87 2.50 1.63 9.38 Including 0.87 1.20 0.33 44.94 TR1-25-69 1.70 3.27 1.57 3.29 Including 2.31 2.87 0.56 8.79 TR1-25-73 Assays Pending TR1-25-116 Assays Pending TR1-25-117 Assays Pending TR1-25-118 Assays Pending TR1-25-119 Assays Pending TR1-25-120 Assays Pending TR1-25-121 Assays Pending TR1-25-122 Assays Pending TR1-25-123 Assays Pending TR1-25-124 Assays Pending TR1-25-125 Assays Pending Weighted Average 1.48 metres 4.18 gpt gold 1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Details of grade-control drill hole locations reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Inclination

(Degrees) Length

(metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) TR1-25-36 -90 9.50 556362 5183382 TR1-25-37 -90 8.22 556369 5183384 TR1-25-38 -90 6.50 556377 5183382 TR1-25-39 -90 6.65 556384 5183383 TR1-25-40 -90 6.50 556391 5183382 TR1-25-41 -90 6.50 556399 5183382 TR1-25-42 -90 5.36 556406 5183382 TR1-25-43 -90 6.50 556406 5183389 TR1-25-44 -90 6.75 556399 5183389 TR1-25-45 -90 6.50 556391 5183389 TR1-25-46 -90 6.65 556384 5183389 TR1-25-47 -90 6.95 556377 5183389 TR1-25-48 -90 8.30 556368 5183392 TR1-25-49 -90 9.50 556362 5183389 TR1-25-50 -90 9.50 556362 5183396 TR1-25-51 -90 7.82 556377 5183397 TR1-25-52 -90 6.60 556384 5183397 TR1-25-53 -90 5.00 556391 5183397 TR1-25-54 -90 5.00 556399 5183397 TR1-25-55 -90 6.50 556406 5183397 TR1-25-56 -90 6.50 556406 5183404 TR1-25-57 -90 6.50 556399 5183404 TR1-25-58 -90 5.00 556391 5183405 TR1-25-59 -90 6.80 556384 5183405 TR1-25-60 -90 8.00 556376 5183405 TR1-25-61 -90 11.00 556361 5183405 TR1-25-62 -90 11.25 556361 5183412 TR1-25-63 -90 9.65 556369 5183410 TR1-25-64 -90 8.00 556376 5183412 TR1-25-65 -90 6.75 556384 5183412 TR1-25-66 -90 6.50 556391 5183412 TR1-25-67 -90 5.00 556399 5183412 TR1-25-68 -90 5.00 556391 5183419 TR1-25-69 -90 6.75 556384 5183419 TR1-25-70 -90 8.00 556376 5183419 TR1-25-71 -90 9.60 556369 5183418 TR1-25-72 -90 11.00 556361 5183420 TR1-25-74 -90 6.50 556384 5183427 TR1-25-75 -90 9.70 556376 5183427 TR1-25-76 -90 11.00 556368 5183427 TR1-25-77 -90 11.00 556360 5183427

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 204 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus' President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to a variety of QA/QC protocols. PQ Size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, recovery and geologically logged with samples marked. Whole core samples were then photographed and inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm. A subsample comprising 2 kg was riffle split and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (-200 mesh). The 2kg pulverized subsample is then riffle split into one 300- to 500-g jar for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. MSA Labs is an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“if”,“yet”,“potential”,“undetermined”,“objective”, or“plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

