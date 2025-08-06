Azerbaijani, Pakistani Naval Commanders Meet To Strengthen Military Cooperation
A meeting was held between the Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, Captain 1st Rank Shahin Mammadov, and the visiting Commander of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The official welcoming ceremony included both commanders reviewing a ceremonial guard of honor, followed by the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
As part of the visit, the Pakistani delegation paid tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his monument located on the military base.
During the meeting, the two sides held extensive discussions on the future development of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani naval forces. They emphasized the importance of experience-sharing between naval crews and explored opportunities for broader collaboration.
Later, the Pakistani guests visited the Azerbaijani Naval Forces base, where they were briefed on the Navy's structure, operational capabilities, activities in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, as well as conditions created for personnel, training procedures, and the organization of combat duty.
As part of the visit, the delegation also toured the Navy's“N” military unit. Following the visit, the guests observed a demonstration by Azerbaijani naval special forces.
