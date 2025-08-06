403
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice commands house detention for former leader
(MENAFN) Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to be placed under house arrest as he faces trial for allegedly plotting a coup.
The decision followed Bolsonaro’s participation in a demonstration held on Sunday in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, where he appeared via video message. Moraes cited this as a violation of a social media ban imposed on Bolsonaro last month, which also required him to wear an electronic ankle monitor. The video was initially shared by Bolsonaro’s son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, but was taken down hours later.
In his ruling, Moraes described Bolsonaro’s involvement as “covert” and constituting “illegal conduct.” The judge stated that Bolsonaro intentionally addressed protesters to encourage continued efforts to intimidate the Federal Supreme Court and obstruct justice. He emphasized that no one, regardless of political or economic power, is above the law or immune from punishment.
The house arrest order restricts visits except for lawyers and those authorized by the Supreme Court. Federal police have been directed to confiscate all mobile phones from Bolsonaro’s residence.
The protest on Sunday attracted thousands of Bolsonaro supporters across several Brazilian cities. It was reportedly triggered by recent US sanctions against Brazil and Justice Moraes, who is overseeing Bolsonaro’s trial
