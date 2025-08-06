Second Round Of Jordan Pro League Kicks Off Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- The second round of the Jordan Pro League gets underway Thursday, as teams look to gain an early edge in the standings following a lively opening round.The action kicks off with Ahli facing Baqa'a at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City.On Friday, two big clashes headline the schedule: Shabab Al-Ordon take on Ramtha at 6:00 p.m. at King Abdullah II Stadium in Qweismeh, while Faisaly lock horns with Salt at 8:45 p.m. at Amman International Stadium.Saturday sees Sahab host Wihdat at 6:00 p.m. at Al-Hassan Stadium in Irbid, before Jazeera meet reigning champions Hussein Irbid at 8:45 p.m. at Amman Stadium.The opening round featured no shortage of excitement: Hussein Irbid laid down a marker with a 5–2 win over Ahli, Ramtha stunned Wihdat 1–0, Faisaly came from behind to defeat Jazeera 2–1, Baqa'a claimed a 2–0 victory over Sahab, while Salt and Shabab Al-Ordon battled to a goalless draw.With momentum on the line, clubs will be eager to secure crucial points and build rhythm early in the campaign.