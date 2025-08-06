Adeia Wins Best Of Show Award At FMS: The Future Of Memory And Storage Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc., a leading innovator in semiconductor 3D integration and advanced packaging technologies, is proud to announce that it has been presented with the“Most Innovative Technology” award, which is a“Best of Show” award – one of the highest honors recognizing outstanding achievement and innovation – at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage. FMS is recognized as the world's foremost conference highlighting the key advancements, trends, and industry figures shaping the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage, and SSD markets. This esteemed recognition highlights Adeia's commitment to excellence and innovation in hybrid bonding and advanced interconnect solutions.

The“Most Innovative Technology” award is given to the most outstanding innovation showcased at FMS. Adeia received this honor for its groundbreaking hybrid bonding technology enabling 3D integration of electronic systems with improved interconnect density, speed, power efficiency, and reliability in NAND, DRAM and logic products. This novel, scalable interconnect technology is fueling leading semiconductor roadmaps.

“Vertical stacking has become an innovative architectural technique leading to the creation of 3D NAND and 3D DRAM technologies and has significantly increased storage capacity within the same footprint for applications such as AI workloads requiring high performance and vast amounts of data storage in a small footprint,” said Jay Kramer, Chair of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc.“We are proud to recognize Adeia's hybrid bonding technology, an enabler for greater interconnect density, speed, power efficiency and enhanced reliability in NAND, DRAM and logic products. Adeia hybrid bonding helps overcome the "memory wall" by providing faster and more efficient data transfer between the processor and memory.”

“We are honored to receive the 'Most Innovative Technology' award at FMS,” said Dana Escobar, Chief Licensing Officer and General Manager, Semiconductor at Adeia.“This award is a testament to the incredible work of our team and Adeia's commitment to solving important integration challenges for our customers. Hybrid bonding is more than a novel technology – it's a foundation for the next era of memory and logic performance.”

Adeia's die-to-wafer and wafer-to-wafer hybrid bonding technology supports submicron interconnect pitch, unlocking the full potential of chiplet architectures and heterogeneous integration. Memory and logic can now be contiguously integrated, reducing latency, increasing bandwidth, and improving power efficiency in applications including AI workloads of sorting, high performance computing, and edge compute for datacenter, mobile, and automotive.

Held annually in August in the heart of Silicon Valley, FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage is the premier memory and storage event attracting top professionals, innovators, and companies from around the world.

For more information about FMS, please visit FutureMemoryStorage.com .

For more information about Adeia and its award-winning hybrid bonding technology, please visit

