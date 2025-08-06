403
Tesla undergoes huge decline in sales in UK
(MENAFN) Tesla experienced a major decline in sales across the United Kingdom and Germany in July, two of Europe’s largest automobile markets, according to recent figures from industry sources.
New vehicle registrations for Tesla in the UK dropped by nearly 60%, falling to just 987 units compared to around 2,462 vehicles sold during the same month last year. In Germany, sales dipped by more than 55%, with only 1,110 Tesla vehicles registered.
In contrast, Chinese EV manufacturer BYD made substantial gains in both markets. In the UK, its sales skyrocketed by 390%, reaching 3,184 units. Similarly, in Germany, BYD's vehicle registrations increased almost fivefold, totaling 1,126 units in July.
Although the broader electric vehicle sector continues to grow—battery EV sales in Germany rose 58% to 48,614 units, while the UK saw a 9.1% increase—Tesla struggled to maintain its market share in the face of intensifying competition.
The latest numbers reflect a broader decline in Tesla’s performance across Europe, as the company faces mounting pressure from rapidly advancing Chinese automakers. Additionally, challenges related to Elon Musk's controversial public statements and perceived political affiliations have reportedly contributed to weakening consumer sentiment toward the brand.
