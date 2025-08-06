403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada Eyes Stronger Mexico Trade Ties
(MENAFN) Canada’s Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand have arrived in Mexico this week with the goal of expanding trade relations, as Ottawa looks to broaden its economic alliances amid escalating friction with the United States, according to a report released Tuesday.
Citing senior Canadian government officials, media detailed that the two-day trip features a key meeting on Tuesday with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.
“The meetings will be constructive…looking at markets, looking at diversification, looking at strengthening our partnership with our Mexican colleagues,” Champagne told Radio-Canada on Monday.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Sheinbaum met at the G7 Summit in Alberta, where they committed to “deepen bilateral collaboration at the ministerial level.”
During his stay, Champagne is also scheduled to meet with Canadian industry leaders involved in Mexico’s aerospace, energy, and banking sectors.
Arturo Sarukhan, Mexico’s former ambassador to the United States, told media that stronger coordination between Ottawa and Mexico City is overdue.
“There’s really been very little engagement…vis-a-vis a common trade partner that is eviscerating all the rules of trade,” Sarukhan stated.
Following the meeting with Sheinbaum, Anand took to her X account to commend the long-standing diplomatic, economic, and security ties uniting Canada and Mexico.
Calling the discussions with the Mexican president “productive,” Anand emphasized they reaffirmed “the strength of our bilateral relationship.”
“I also met with Foreign Secretary (Juan Ramon) de la Fuente,” Anand added, highlighting that “these discussions with the President and members of her government advanced key shared priorities in terms of economic growth, security and trade diversification.”
This visit also signals Canada’s intent to reinforce the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement as a cohesive economic bloc.
Citing senior Canadian government officials, media detailed that the two-day trip features a key meeting on Tuesday with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.
“The meetings will be constructive…looking at markets, looking at diversification, looking at strengthening our partnership with our Mexican colleagues,” Champagne told Radio-Canada on Monday.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Sheinbaum met at the G7 Summit in Alberta, where they committed to “deepen bilateral collaboration at the ministerial level.”
During his stay, Champagne is also scheduled to meet with Canadian industry leaders involved in Mexico’s aerospace, energy, and banking sectors.
Arturo Sarukhan, Mexico’s former ambassador to the United States, told media that stronger coordination between Ottawa and Mexico City is overdue.
“There’s really been very little engagement…vis-a-vis a common trade partner that is eviscerating all the rules of trade,” Sarukhan stated.
Following the meeting with Sheinbaum, Anand took to her X account to commend the long-standing diplomatic, economic, and security ties uniting Canada and Mexico.
Calling the discussions with the Mexican president “productive,” Anand emphasized they reaffirmed “the strength of our bilateral relationship.”
“I also met with Foreign Secretary (Juan Ramon) de la Fuente,” Anand added, highlighting that “these discussions with the President and members of her government advanced key shared priorities in terms of economic growth, security and trade diversification.”
This visit also signals Canada’s intent to reinforce the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement as a cohesive economic bloc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment