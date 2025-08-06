403
India upgrades bilateral ties with Philippines after top-level discussions
(MENAFN) India and the Philippines have officially upgraded their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership following high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.
The development comes as both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic engagement. The agreement includes plans to deepen cooperation in areas such as defense and trade.
“We have decided to take our relations to the level of strategic partnership,” Modi stated during a joint appearance with Marcos in New Delhi. “Our bilateral trade is rising constantly, and it has crossed $3 billion. To further strengthen it, our priority is to complete an India-Asean Free Trade Review as soon as possible.”
President Marcos described his trip to India as a reaffirmation of the growing bilateral ties, emphasizing the Philippines’ recent acquisition of the BrahMos cruise missile system.
“We express satisfaction with the rapid pace of the Philippines' ongoing defense modernization and the expanding capabilities and footprint of India's indigenous defense industry as a partner in this undertaking, as exemplified by our BrahMos project,” Marcos said.
The Philippines became the first foreign nation to procure the BrahMos missile system, after signing a $375 million agreement in 2022 with the Indo-Russian joint venture behind the technology. The deal included three missile batteries, each consisting of several launchers, command centers, and other essential infrastructure for flexible deployment across land, sea, or air.
According to reports, the two countries also work together through regional initiatives like India’s collaboration with ASEAN. Modi added that efforts are underway to establish a comprehensive action plan aimed at converting the strategic partnership into practical achievements.
