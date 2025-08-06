403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US House issues subpoenas Clintons, former-FBI chiefs in Epstein investigation
(MENAFN) The US House committee probing the Jeffrey Epstein case has issued subpoenas to former President Bill Clinton, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several former high-ranking law enforcement officials, demanding their testimony in the ongoing inquiry into the disgraced financier.
As stated by reports, the subpoenas were formalized on Tuesday by the House Committee on Oversight Chairman James Comer, building on requests made last month as the investigation seeks additional information about Epstein.
Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors. Allegations include abuse occurring on his private island, Little St. James, in the US Virgin Islands. The case ignited global outrage amid widespread speculation of efforts to shield influential figures in politics, finance, media, and royalty connected to Epstein.
Those subpoenaed include former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, and Eric Holder, alongside former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller. The committee has also demanded that the Justice Department deliver “full, complete, unredacted Epstein files” by August 19. Depositions are scheduled to begin on August 18 and continue through mid-October.
Lawmakers are particularly interested in testimony regarding Bill Clinton’s association with Epstein. In 2019, a spokesperson confirmed that Clinton had traveled multiple times on Epstein’s private jet but denied that he ever visited the financier’s island.
As stated by reports, the subpoenas were formalized on Tuesday by the House Committee on Oversight Chairman James Comer, building on requests made last month as the investigation seeks additional information about Epstein.
Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors. Allegations include abuse occurring on his private island, Little St. James, in the US Virgin Islands. The case ignited global outrage amid widespread speculation of efforts to shield influential figures in politics, finance, media, and royalty connected to Epstein.
Those subpoenaed include former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, and Eric Holder, alongside former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller. The committee has also demanded that the Justice Department deliver “full, complete, unredacted Epstein files” by August 19. Depositions are scheduled to begin on August 18 and continue through mid-October.
Lawmakers are particularly interested in testimony regarding Bill Clinton’s association with Epstein. In 2019, a spokesperson confirmed that Clinton had traveled multiple times on Epstein’s private jet but denied that he ever visited the financier’s island.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment