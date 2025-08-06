Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US House issues subpoenas Clintons, former-FBI chiefs in Epstein investigation

2025-08-06 04:48:38
(MENAFN) The US House committee probing the Jeffrey Epstein case has issued subpoenas to former President Bill Clinton, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several former high-ranking law enforcement officials, demanding their testimony in the ongoing inquiry into the disgraced financier.

As stated by reports, the subpoenas were formalized on Tuesday by the House Committee on Oversight Chairman James Comer, building on requests made last month as the investigation seeks additional information about Epstein.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors. Allegations include abuse occurring on his private island, Little St. James, in the US Virgin Islands. The case ignited global outrage amid widespread speculation of efforts to shield influential figures in politics, finance, media, and royalty connected to Epstein.

Those subpoenaed include former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, and Eric Holder, alongside former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller. The committee has also demanded that the Justice Department deliver “full, complete, unredacted Epstein files” by August 19. Depositions are scheduled to begin on August 18 and continue through mid-October.

Lawmakers are particularly interested in testimony regarding Bill Clinton’s association with Epstein. In 2019, a spokesperson confirmed that Clinton had traveled multiple times on Epstein’s private jet but denied that he ever visited the financier’s island.

