Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian troops down Ukrainian drones using assault rifles

Russian troops down Ukrainian drones using assault rifles


2025-08-06 04:36:37
(MENAFN) Russian air defense troops successfully intercepted and destroyed several Ukrainian drones using assault rifles during an attack on a freight train in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, RT has reported. A soldier involved in the defense operation explained that drone operators detected a Ukrainian UAV signal, relayed its location and targets to the air defense unit, which then took up positions and engaged the drones with gunfire.

Footage provided by the military shows a large black drone flying low before exploding midair after being hit. A second drone was also shot down in the same way. In total, Russian troops destroyed six drones during the incident, including four larger UAVs, preventing any from reaching their target and allowing the freight train to leave safely, according to a soldier nicknamed ‘Dushman.’

The event occurred near Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, where Ukrainian drones have increasingly targeted trains and gas stations, putting civilians at risk. On the same day, officials in the Volgograd Region reported Ukrainian drone attacks had disrupted passenger rail services and caused a power outage overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that 61 fixed-wing drones were downed during the raid, with about half intercepted over the Black Sea and Voronezh Region.

Kiev describes its drone operations as efforts to pressure Moscow into agreeing to an unconditional ceasefire, while Russian authorities accuse Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, insisting their own strikes focus solely on military objectives.

MENAFN06082025000045015687ID1109891664

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search