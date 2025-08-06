Kuehne+Nagel UAE Receives EDE Certification For Raw Material Storage

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Kuehne+Nagel UAE has obtained certification from the Emirates Drug Establishment to store and manage raw pharmaceutical materials at its Dubai South facility. This accreditation positions the company to expand its capabilities in the UAE's pharmaceutical logistics sector, adding to its existing permissions to store medical products. The new certification signifies an important milestone in the company's efforts to cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare supply chain in the region.

The newly certified facility allows Kuehne+Nagel to handle raw materials essential for pharmaceutical production, further bolstering its role as a key player in healthcare logistics. It will enable the company to supply critical materials to local and international pharmaceutical companies, ensuring that storage complies with stringent regulatory and safety standards set by UAE authorities. This move aligns with broader efforts in the region to enhance pharmaceutical infrastructure and improve the efficiency of medical supply chains.

Dubai South, known for its advanced infrastructure and strategic location, will play a pivotal role in supporting Kuehne+Nagel's expanded operations. The facility meets the rigorous storage conditions required for raw materials, including temperature-controlled environments necessary for certain products. The company's ability to offer these services is expected to help it maintain its competitive edge in an industry where compliance and precision are paramount.

Kuehne+Nagel has long been known for its expertise in logistics solutions, particularly for the healthcare sector. Its global network, combined with an emphasis on regulatory compliance, has made it a trusted partner in the transportation and storage of pharmaceutical products. By acquiring EDE certification, the company solidifies its position in the Middle East, where demand for pharmaceutical products is growing steadily due to population expansion, technological advancements, and a greater emphasis on healthcare reform.

The UAE has become an important hub for pharmaceutical trade and logistics, serving as a gateway to the wider Middle East and Africa. As the global demand for pharmaceutical products continues to rise, the UAE has implemented stringent regulations to ensure that products are handled safely and stored properly. Kuehne+Nagel's certification underscores the importance of meeting these regulations, particularly in a market where the integrity of medical materials is critical.

This move also highlights the growing trend within the logistics industry towards increasing investment in specialised facilities. Companies are increasingly focusing on providing tailored services that meet the unique needs of the healthcare sector, particularly when it comes to temperature-sensitive products. With its new EDE certification, Kuehne+Nagel is well-positioned to meet these evolving requirements, ensuring that raw materials are stored and handled in compliance with the highest standards.

The UAE government has also placed significant emphasis on aligning with international standards in the pharmaceutical sector. This is part of a broader strategy to bolster the nation's healthcare infrastructure and make it a leader in pharmaceutical logistics in the region. As such, the EDE certification is not only a reflection of Kuehne+Nagel's commitment to quality but also a reflection of the UAE's broader objectives to maintain high standards across all sectors.

