Trump says Vice President is his favorable choice for GOP in 2028
(MENAFN) During a press event held in Washington, DC, US President Donald Trump identified Vice President J.D. Vance as the individual most likely to carry forward the Republican presidential banner in 2028.
While addressing questions from the press, Trump was asked if he would step aside to support the former senator from Ohio as the clear successor to his political movement. “I think most likely, in all fairness. He’s the vice president,” he responded, though he also emphasized that it’s still early to make a definitive choice.
He added, “He’s doing a great job and he would be probably favorite at this point.”
According to reports, Trump also floated the possibility of a future alliance between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—who had previously launched a failed presidential bid in 2016—on a joint Republican ticket.
Earlier that same day, while speaking on a morning business program, Trump was asked whether he would consider running again in the future. He replied, “No, probably not.” However, he followed up by saying, “I’d like to run. I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”
Despite occasionally teasing the idea in the past, Trump has consistently maintained that he does not plan to seek a third term in office.
