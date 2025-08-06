Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sea Turtle Dies After Entanglement In Abandoned Fishing Nets

Sea Turtle Dies After Entanglement In Abandoned Fishing Nets


2025-08-06 04:00:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has reported the death of a sea turtle today August 7, 2025, which was found entangled in abandoned fishing nets.

As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve the marine environment and wildlife, the Ministry's Marine Protection Department recorded the incident.

The Ministry stated that the turtle "became entangled in abandoned fishing nets left in the open sea, leading to its death due to entanglement and suffocation."

Read Also
  • Local Dates Festival draws massive crowds, boosts local economy
  • US Embassy in Doha welcomes visa applications for FIFA World Cup

The Ministry continues to urge fishermen and sea-goers to act with environmental responsibility.

It emphasizes the importance of collecting all equipment after fishing activities and ensuring no tools or nets are left in the water, thereby protecting marine life.

MENAFN06082025000063011010ID1109891362

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search