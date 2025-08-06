Sea Turtle Dies After Entanglement In Abandoned Fishing Nets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has reported the death of a sea turtle today August 7, 2025, which was found entangled in abandoned fishing nets.

As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve the marine environment and wildlife, the Ministry's Marine Protection Department recorded the incident.

The Ministry stated that the turtle "became entangled in abandoned fishing nets left in the open sea, leading to its death due to entanglement and suffocation."



The Ministry continues to urge fishermen and sea-goers to act with environmental responsibility.

It emphasizes the importance of collecting all equipment after fishing activities and ensuring no tools or nets are left in the water, thereby protecting marine life.