Sea Turtle Dies After Entanglement In Abandoned Fishing Nets
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has reported the death of a sea turtle today August 7, 2025, which was found entangled in abandoned fishing nets.
As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve the marine environment and wildlife, the Ministry's Marine Protection Department recorded the incident.
The Ministry stated that the turtle "became entangled in abandoned fishing nets left in the open sea, leading to its death due to entanglement and suffocation."Read Also
-
Local Dates Festival draws massive crowds, boosts local economy
US Embassy in Doha welcomes visa applications for FIFA World Cup
The Ministry continues to urge fishermen and sea-goers to act with environmental responsibility.
It emphasizes the importance of collecting all equipment after fishing activities and ensuring no tools or nets are left in the water, thereby protecting marine life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment