India, Philippines build strategic collaboration
(MENAFN) India and the Philippines have officially elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership following high-level talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday in New Delhi.
As the two nations commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations, they have agreed to broaden their cooperation in both economic and defense sectors. “We have agreed to upgrade our relationship to a strategic partnership,” Modi said during a joint press conference, noting that bilateral trade has surpassed $3 billion. He emphasized the importance of completing the India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement review to further boost commerce.
President Marcos highlighted that his visit signifies a renewed commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and praised India’s role in the Philippines’ defense modernization. He pointed to the successful procurement of the BrahMos missile system as a key example of defense collaboration. The Philippines was the first country outside India to acquire the BrahMos missiles under a $375 million agreement signed in 2022.
The two leaders discussed deepening cooperation through India’s engagement with ASEAN and announced plans for a detailed action agenda to turn their partnership into tangible results. Additionally, both nations agreed to establish direct communication channels between their military forces to improve defense dialogue and coordination.
Beyond defense, the partnership will also extend to sectors such as information technology, space, and tourism, according to India’s Foreign Ministry.
