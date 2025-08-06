5 Key Things To Know About Kartavya Bhavan That PM Narendra Modi Will Inaugurate Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first building of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS), named Kartavya Bhavan, today, 6 August.

The prime minister will later address a public programme on Kartavya Path after the inauguration of the new building, which will be the new address for the Union Home Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry .

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has plans to construct 10 buildings of the CCS as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2027.

Here are 5 things to know about Kartavya Bhavan

1- Kartavya Bhavan is the first of the 10 buildings in the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Kartavya Bhavan -03 is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista, with the new secretariat aiming to streamline administration.

2 - The Kartavya Bhavan's plinth area is 1.5 lakh square metres, and its basement area is 40,000 square metres. Its parking lot can accommodate 600 cars. The HUA ministry said that the Kartavya Bhavan-03 has a creche, a yoga room, a medical room, a cafe, a kitchen, and a multipurpose hall.

3 - Kartavya Bhavan has 24 main conference rooms, each with a capacity to seat 45 people, 26 small conference rooms, each with a capacity to seat 25 people, 67 meeting rooms, and 27 lifts.

4 - The Kartavya Bhavan will house Home Affairs, External Affairs , Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, and Petroleum & Natural Gas ministries and the Principal Scientific Adviser's office.

5 - Kartavya Bhavan will exemplify modern governance infrastructure featuring IT-ready and secure workspaces, ID card-based access controls, integrated electronic surveillance and a centralised command system.

It will also lead to sustainability, targeting a GRIHA-4 rating with double-glazed façades, rooftop solar, solar water heating, advanced HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, and rainwater harvesting, a government statement said.

The facility will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing, e-vehicle charging stations, and extensive use of recycled construction material.

CCS buildings to be ready in 22 months

The Common Central Secretariat will comprise ten buildings and an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

Under the second phase of the Executive Enclave, a new Prime Minister's residence will be constructed.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, the government has already constructed a new Parliament building and the Vice President Enclave and redeveloped Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and India Gate.

All 10 buildings of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) will be constructed in the next 22 months. Several ministries are currently housed in Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, and Udyog Bhavan, and the process of shifting to four new locations is starting.

The government said a few buildings are currently proposed to be retained. These include the National Museum, National Archives, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (external affairs ministry), and Dr Ambedkar Auditorium, which are new buildings.

According to the ministry's plan, Vanijya Bhawan will also be retained.

Two under-construction buildings, 1 and 2, are scheduled to be completed by next month, while construction work on CCS building number 10 will be finished by April next year.

HUA Secretary Katikithala Srinivas said that the entire Central Vista will be connected to a new metro line from Indraprastha Metro Station. The line will pass through India Gate, the CCS buildings, North Block and South Block.

He said that buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan were constructed in the 1950s – 70s and are now structurally outdated and deteriorating.

(With PTI inputs)

