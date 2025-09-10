Juli Gaviraghi Mussoi The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Lecturer in Animal Behaviour, University of Waikato Profile Articles Activity

I'm a Lecturer in Te Aka Mātuatua, School of Science at the University of Waikato. I am interested in how animals interact with their environments and how their behaviours are shaped by ecological pressures and evolutionary processes. My research spans a range of topics including animal communication, cognition, urban ecology, stress physiology, and the impacts of anthropogenic change. I'm particularly fascinated by how sleep and environmental disturbances influence behaviour and fitness, especially in birds.



–present Lecturer, University of Waikato 2024–2025 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Auckland



2023 University of Auckland, PhD Biological Sciences

2018 Lund University, MSc - Animal Ecology 2016 Universidade de Caxias do Sul - Brazil, BS Biological Sciences

