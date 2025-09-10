Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Juli Gaviraghi Mussoi The Conversation

Juli Gaviraghi Mussoi The Conversation


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lecturer in Animal Behaviour, University of Waikato Profile Articles Activity

I'm a Lecturer in Te Aka Mātuatua, School of Science at the University of Waikato. I am interested in how animals interact with their environments and how their behaviours are shaped by ecological pressures and evolutionary processes. My research spans a range of topics including animal communication, cognition, urban ecology, stress physiology, and the impacts of anthropogenic change. I'm particularly fascinated by how sleep and environmental disturbances influence behaviour and fitness, especially in birds.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, University of Waikato
  • 2024–2025 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Auckland
Education
  • 2023 University of Auckland, PhD Biological Sciences
  • 2018 Lund University, MSc - Animal Ecology
  • 2016 Universidade de Caxias do Sul - Brazil, BS Biological Sciences

The Conversation

MENAFN05082025000199003603ID1109890297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search