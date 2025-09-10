Juli Gaviraghi Mussoi The Conversation
I'm a Lecturer in Te Aka Mātuatua, School of Science at the University of Waikato. I am interested in how animals interact with their environments and how their behaviours are shaped by ecological pressures and evolutionary processes. My research spans a range of topics including animal communication, cognition, urban ecology, stress physiology, and the impacts of anthropogenic change. I'm particularly fascinated by how sleep and environmental disturbances influence behaviour and fitness, especially in birds.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer, University of Waikato
2024–2025
Postdoctoral fellow, University of Auckland
-
2023
University of Auckland, PhD Biological Sciences
2018
Lund University, MSc - Animal Ecology
2016
Universidade de Caxias do Sul - Brazil, BS Biological Sciences
