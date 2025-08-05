3 Major Reasons Why Roman Reigns Attacked Seth Rollins' Vision Faction On WWE RAW

Roman Reigns made a shocking move on RAW. But why did he target The Vision's faction?

Seth Rollins has always been dangerous. But with a faction behind him, he becomes nearly unbeatable. CM Punk and LA Knight learned that the hard way when Rollins' group outnumbered them on RAW.

Roman Reigns didn't attack blindly. The Tribal Chief likely saw the growing threat. Breaking up Rollins' numbers advantage could've been the goal. But the plan may have backfired. Instead of weakening the Vision, Roman ended up triggering a furious counterattack.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed brutalized OTC at WWE SummerSlam. Post-match, Rollins' faction didn't hold back. Reed even unleashed multiple Tsunamis, the same move that's taken out big names in the past.

This beatdown could be WWE's way of writing Reigns off TV. The Hollywood-bound Tribal Chief is known for vanishing between PLEs. This RAW attack, with Seth's faction standing tall, might have been his exit cue but only for now.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins haven't crossed paths in a while. But the history between them runs deep. Shield brothers turned bitter rivals. There's too much unresolved tension there.

Rollins had his moment at SummerSlam. Roman had his, too. But they didn't collide. Not yet. Reigns attacking Rollins' faction could be WWE setting the table. When Roman returns, that long-awaited singles feud might finally ignite.