AAV For The Hereditary Retinal Diseases Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 70+ Key Companies At The Horizon Expected To Transform The Treatment Paradigm, Assesses Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|Indication
|Botaretigene sparoparvovec
|Johnson & Johnson/MeiraGTx
|III
|Retinitis pigmentosa
|NFS-01
|Neurophth Therapeutics
|III
|Leber's hereditary optic atrophy
|AGTC-501
|Beacon Therapeutics
|II/III
|Retinitis pigmentosa
|4D 125
|4D Molecular Therapeutics
|I/II
|X-Linked retinitis pigmentosa
|CTx PDE6B
|Coave Therapeutics
|I/II
|Retinitis pigmentosa
|OCU410ST
|Ocugen
|I/II
|Stargardt disease
|A007
|MeiraGTx Limited
|Preclinical
|Stargardt disease
Key Developments in the AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Treatment Space
- In May 2025, Ocugen received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA for OCU410ST, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy, for the treatment of ABCA4-associated retinopathies, including Stargardt disease, retinitis Pigmentosa, and cone-rod dystrophy. In April 2025, Atsena Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for ATSN-201 for the treatment of X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS). In March 2025, SpliceBio announced that it had dosed the first patient in the Phase I/II ASTRA clinical trial, which is evaluating SB-007, a dual adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended to treat Stargardt disease. In March 2025, Avirmax Biopharma announced the beginning of Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies of ABI-201, a potential AAV vector that delivers 3 genes to correct the dysregulation of complement activation, anti-inflammation, to protect retinal pigment epithelia and photoreceptors in patients. The potential new drug also aims to block retinal neovascularization. In December 2024, ViGeneron GmbH announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the Phase I/II study of VG801, a potentially transformative gene therapy to treat Stargardt disease and other retinal dystrophies associated with mutations in the ABCA4 gene. In August 2024, Opus Genetics received Rare Pediatric Disease designation (RPD) from the FDA for OPGx-LCA5, its investigational ocular gene therapy candidate, to treat patients diagnosed with Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) resulting from biallelic mutations in the LCA5 gene. In July 2024, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. and AAVantgarde announced a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) agreement to produce Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) plasmid DNA. AAVantgarde, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with two proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platforms for large gene delivery and developing products to treat inherited retinal diseases, will leverage Charles River's expertise in manufacturing GMP plasmid DNA.
Scope of the AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline Report
- Coverage : Global Key AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Companies : Novartis, MeiraGTx Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Neurophth Therapeutics, Beacon Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Coave Therapeutics, Ocugen, Atsena Therapeutics, SpliceBio, AAVantgarde Bio, SparingVision, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Ascidian Therapeutics, Inc., Abeona Therapeutics Inc., and others. Key AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases in Pipeline : AAV-RPE65, Botaretigene sparoparvovec, NFS-01, AGTC-501, 4D-125, HORA-PDE6b, A007, OCU410ST, ATSN-201, SB-007, AAVB-039, SPVN 20, MCO-010, ACDN-01, ABO-503 and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Marketed Drugs
|4.1.
|LUXTURNA: Novartis
|5.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|7.1.
|Botaretigene sparoparvovec: Johnson & Johnson/MeiraGTx
|8.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|8.1.
|AGTC-501: Beacon Therapeutics
|9.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|9.1.
|4D 125: 4D Molecular Therapeutics
|10.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|10.1.
|A007:MeiraGTx
|11.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|12.
|Inactive Products in the AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Pipeline
|13.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|14.
|Unmet Needs
|15.
|AAV for the Hereditary Retinal Diseases Market Drivers and Barriers
|16.
|Appendix
