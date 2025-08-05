Little Debbie® Snacks Unveils Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Get ready to kick off autumn with the combined comfort of pumpkin-spiced Oatmeal Creme Pies. This new Family Pack brings warm seasonal flavor straight to your pantry, featuring eight irresistibly-soft cookies with a suggested retail price of $3.19.

Joining the Fall Lineup

Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies joins a robust seasonal assortment of NEW Little Debbie treats, including:



LD Fall Mini Muffins : Buttery, bite-sized vanilla muffins baked with warm yellow, brown and orange inclusions (5 pouches per carton; SRP $3.19)



LD Fall Gingerbread Cookies : Soft gingerbread cookies with a sugary crunch in festive fall packaging (8 cookies per carton; SRP $3.19)

Club Pack Brownie Pumpkins : Fall favorite Little Debbie® Brownie Pumpkins are now available in a convenient 20-count Club Pack format (SRP $12.75; available for a limited time). Consumers will be delighted to take home even more of these delicious seasonal treats to share.

These offerings, designed to capture the cozy excitement of fall, will be available alongside Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies in retail outlets nationwide this August.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR Manager

Office: (423) 238-7111 ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising Manager

Office: (423) 238-7111 ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about 2 billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,400 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods for more information.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

The Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 baked sweet goods brand in the U.S., with over 2,000 products purchased every minute. Freshly made in our bakeries and delivered by our own trucking fleet, Little Debbie snacks reach communities through local wholesale distributors. Our family promise of quality, freshness and taste appears on every package. Visit littledebbie for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

