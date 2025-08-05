Compact GSM Audio Bug With GPS And Voice Activation - The Future Of Covert Surveillance

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 5, 2025 4:18 am - Exclusive listening with authorized numbers only - secure and private. Voice-activated audio capture with GPS positioning. Incredibly compact at just 40 x 20 x 12 mm - easily concealed

Endoacustica, a world leader in advanced surveillance technologies, proudly announces the release of its newest innovation: the GSM Audio Bug with GPS and Voice Activation. This ultra-compact surveillance tool is designed for professionals, security experts, and government agencies who demand precision, clarity, and absolute discretion in their intelligence-gathering missions.

Combining high-sensitivity MEMS microphones, dual GPS/LBS positioning, and smart motion and voice detection sensors, this powerful device fits in the palm of your hand - but its impact stretches far beyond.

When surveillance demands precision without visibility, the solution must be discreet, reliable, and versatile. Endoacustica's new GSM Audio Bug meets all of these criteria and more. Developed in response to the growing need for lightweight, secure, and multi-functional listening devices, this latest offering is built for operational excellence in the field.

Weighing mere grams and measuring just 40 x 20 x 12 mm, it's virtually undetectable - yet capable of delivering high-definition audio and real-time geolocation data to authorized users anywhere in the world.

From private investigators to high-level corporate intelligence teams, the demand for smarter, smaller surveillance tools has never been greater. Endoacustica, with its legacy of innovation and trust, steps up to deliver a new industry benchmark.

Why This Device Changes the Surveillance Game

Operating covertly has always required balancing power with discretion. Endoacustica's GSM Audio Bug with GPS and Voice Activation accomplishes both with technical precision. Designed to operate silently and seamlessly, the bug allows remote listening only by authorized numbers, adding an additional layer of security to your intelligence operations.

Whether tucked inside furniture, stashed in a vehicle, or hidden in plain sight, this device provides uninterrupted audio feeds and instant GPS coordinates via SMS or a dedicated app interface.

Built for operation in extreme conditions - from -20°C to 85°C - and running on a rechargeable lithium battery via Micro USB, it's ready when and where you need it.

Tactical Advantage in a Tiny Package

Endoacustica understands the evolving landscape of surveillance and counter intelligence. This new GSM bug is designed to outmatch today's digital threats and satisfy tomorrow's surveillance needs. Its voice-activated triggering mechanism ensures it remains passive and undetectable until needed. Its dual-mode positioning technology provides operators with GPS or LBS tracking even in signal-challenged environments like urban canyons or dense interiors.

Furthermore, integration with app-based control platforms provides real-time alerts, easy configuration, and seamless operation with minimal user input.

Compared to other devices on the market, the Endoacustica GSM Audio Bug delivers:

- Smaller size, bigger performance

- Lower power consumption, longer battery life

- Enhanced microphone quality with reduced background noise

- Global GSM network compatibility

- Ease of use through simple SMS commands or mobile app

About Endoacustica

Endoacustica is a leading developer and supplier of advanced surveillance and counter-surveillance equipment, trusted by governments, intelligence agencies, and security professionals around the world. With over two decades of innovation, our solutions are designed to operate in the most demanding environments and support missions where discretion, accuracy, and dependability are critical. From audio monitoring to GPS tracking and counterintelligence tools, Endoacustica remains a pioneer in high-end tactical technology.