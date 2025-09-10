Ross Channing Reed The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Lecturer in Philosophy, Missouri University of Science and Technology Profile Articles Activity

Ross Channing Reed, Ph.D., teaches philosophy at Missouri University of Science and Technology. His areas of research include philosophical psychology and philosophical counseling, addiction, trauma, existentialism, ethics, and philosophy of religion. Dr. Reed is one of the first practitioners of philosophical counseling in the United States and has been in private practice since 1998. He is certified in philosophical counseling by the American Philosophical Practitioners Association. His doctoral dissertation develops an existential theory of addiction. Dr. Reed is the author of The Liberating Art of Philosophy, Mindscapes, numerous articles and book chapters, and the forthcoming Precarity, Trauma, Addiction, Love (Bloomsbury - Lexington Books).

–present Philosophical Counselor and Lecturer in Philosophy, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Loyola University Chicago, Ph.D.

