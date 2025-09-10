Ross Channing Reed The Conversation
Ross Channing Reed, Ph.D., teaches philosophy at Missouri University of Science and Technology. His areas of research include philosophical psychology and philosophical counseling, addiction, trauma, existentialism, ethics, and philosophy of religion. Dr. Reed is one of the first practitioners of philosophical counseling in the United States and has been in private practice since 1998. He is certified in philosophical counseling by the American Philosophical Practitioners Association. His doctoral dissertation develops an existential theory of addiction. Dr. Reed is the author of The Liberating Art of Philosophy, Mindscapes, numerous articles and book chapters, and the forthcoming Precarity, Trauma, Addiction, Love (Bloomsbury - Lexington Books).Experience
-
–present
Philosophical Counselor and Lecturer in Philosophy, Missouri University of Science and Technology
-
Loyola University Chicago, Ph.D.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment