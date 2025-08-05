Tecan Schedules Conference Call On August 12Th To Discuss Half Year 2025 Financial Results
The conference call will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. The webcast and a replay of the webcast will be made available in the "Investor Relations" section of Tecan's website .
Interested parties can also listen to the conference call by phone.
The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Participants from Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 or +44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
Participants from the U.S.: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the event.
On August 12th, the full 2025 Interim Report will be available on the company website under Investor Relations.
About Tecan
Tecan () improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2024, Tecan generated sales of CHF 934 million (USD 1,062 million; EUR 984 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
For further information:
Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
...
Attachment
-
Press Release
