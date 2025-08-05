Bitget Wallet Partners With Euler On Avalanche To Launch Stablecoin Yield Product

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The initiative introduces flexible USDC staking with up to 25% APY without deposit limits







SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has announced a time-limited staking campaign offering up to 25% annual percentage yield (APY) on USDC deposits through the Euler protocol on the Avalanche blockchain. The campaign, available exclusively via Bitget Wallet's Rewards interface from August 5 to September 5, is backed by a $100,000 subsidy pool and aims to boost stablecoin liquidity and user activity on Avalanche.

Under the campaign, Bitget Wallet users can stake USDC on Avalanche and receive a fixed APY of up to 25%, with the wallet subsidizing the gap between Euler's real-time yield-currently around 13%-and the campaign ceiling. The initiative features no cap on individual staking amounts, allows for instant earnings and flexible withdrawal, and will continue until the subsidy pool is fully depleted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Euler, a decentralized lending protocol known for its permissionless architecture and risk-optimized interest rate model, is the second largest lending protocol on Avalanche, a blockchain built for high-throughput and low-cost transactions. "We're excited to support initiatives that give users easier access to on-chain yield through trusted wallet interfaces," said Antoine Loth, Chief Growth Officer at Euler Labs.

"More users are looking for sustainable ways to grow stablecoin holdings without locking into complexity. By combining Avalanche's performance, Euler's lending infrastructure, and Bitget Wallet's seamless interface, we're making high-yield opportunities more accessible to everyday users," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet.

The campaign comes amid growing interest in real-world yield applications within DeFi, particularly for stablecoin holders seeking enhanced returns without compromising liquidity. Bitget Wallet's partnership with Euler and Avalanche reflects a broader strategy to expand access to yield-generating products through self-custody wallets, as demand continues to shift toward decentralized and user-owned financial tools.

