FTFT Announces The Official Establishment Of RWA Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT ), (hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") a leading comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the establishment of the Company's Real-World Asset Tokenization Division (the "RWA Division"). The RWA Division was created to (i) explore the technical paths and compliance feasibility for the Company to issue stablecoins and tokenize its core assets, (ii) initiate applications to regulatory authorities for compliance licenses and regulatory filings related to the issuance and circulation of stablecoins, and (iii) apply for all necessary compliance licenses based on the nature of RWA assets. This move marks FTFT's official entry into a new stage of its integrated development of its RWA and stablecoins businesses under Web3.0 architecture.

Mr. Kai Xu, President of the Blockchain Division, has been appointed as President of the RWA Division, fully overseeing strategic planning and daily management of the division. Currently, the division will advance communications with U.S. regulatory authorities to apply for the relevant regulatory licenses for RWA and stablecoins, explore the feasibility of tokenizing the Company's core assets or assets to be acquired, and coordinate the Company's reserve crypto assets and digital asset trading business.

Ms. Jia Chen, Vice President of FTFT Securities, has been appointed Vice President of the RWA Division. She is mainly responsible for communicating with Hong Kong regulatory authorities and coordinating legal compliance, applying for additional virtual asset-related licenses on the basis of the original Hong Kong Type 1 and Type 4 licenses, applying for a Virtual Asset Trading Platform License (VATP), and applying for a Type 9 asset management license for both traditional and virtual asset management businesses.

Mr. Hu Li, CEO of FTFT, commented, "The Company's next major initiative is to build a robust technical architecture for stablecoins issuance and management, and evaluate potential underlying assets to be acquired such as gold, Bitcoin and U.S. Treasury bonds for use as reserves backing the Company's stablecoin and RWA issuance. At the same time, the Company will explore design options for assets pegged to each reserve type."

"Our new RWA Division will lead the FTFT team to design and implement the on-chain process of real-world assets as well as establish sound asset valuation, risk management and trading mechanisms. In addition, Professor Yu Xiong, our Chief Blockchain Advisor and highly regarded industry expert, will apply his experience and knowledge of the industry to assist FTFT in its engagement with regulatory agencies and strategic partners, and support the sustainable growth of our stablecoins and RWA businesses," concluded CEO Hu.

About Future Fintech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT ) is a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts brokerage and investment banking services in Hong Kong, and engages in supply chain trading and finance businesses in China and efficient digital financial services. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions relating to the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our other reports and filings with the SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements are otherwise made.

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.

