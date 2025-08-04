Angola Becomes Official Lead Sponsor Of African Energy Week (AEW) 2025, Reflecting Drive To Advance Investment

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Angola has become the official Lead Sponsor of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – Africa's largest energy event scheduled for September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. Powered by the country's upstream regulator the National Oil, Gas & Biofuels Agency (ANPG) and national oil company (NOC) Sonangol, the sponsorship comes as Angola celebrates 50 years of independence in 2025 and reflects a broader commitment to advancing African energy production.

With goals to enhance crude production while fast-tracking non-associated gas development, Angola is leveraging flexible investment structures and forward-looking policy to increase capital expenditure across the oil and gas value chain. Building on decades of success as one of the continent's leading oil and gas producers, the country is laying a strong foundation for future growth by engaging global investors, introducing new block opportunities and gearing up for regional trade and integration. As the AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 Lead Sponsor, Angola has committed to working with regional partners to advance Africa's energy goals.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.

Over the past five decades, Angola has positioned itself as sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest oil producer, with output measuring above one million barrels per day (bpd) in recent years. While the country has faced production decline since peaking in 2008, aggressive reforms by the government have already begun to turn this trend around. Reforms came with the establishment of the ANPG in 2019 and divestment of Sonangol – enabling the NOC to focus its activities as an operator. Since this restructuring, Angola has enacted a series of bold measures to attract fresh investment in exploration blocks, introducing a multi-year licensing strategy that seeks to award 50 concessions by 2025. To date, up to 40 concessions have been awarded, with a 2025 licensing round offering a further ten blocks in the offshore Kwanza and Benguela basins. The country also introduced a permanent offer scheme, enabling companies to invest through direct negotiation, as well as five marginal field opportunities. These investment avenues grant companies the flexibility they need to invest, laying the foundation for significant spending across the market.

Looking ahead, Angola has secured $60 billion in upstream investment over the next five years, reflecting a strong drive by international operators to maximize the potential of Angola's hydrocarbon resources. A series of large-scale projects are on track to bolster crude production while forays into non-associated gas development will enhance LNG exports and domestic gas utilization. These include the Azule Energy-led Agogo Integrated West Hub Development in Block 15/06, which achieved first oil from the Agogo FPSO in July 2025. The vessel joins the operational Ngoma FPSO at the site, increasing production capacity to 175,000 bpd. TotalEnergies also brought two oil projects online in July 2025: the 30,000 bpd Begonia project and the 30,000 bpd CLOV Phase 3 Development. Situated in Block 17/06 and Block 17 respectively, the projects offer a boost to the country's production portfolio. Meanwhile, Angola's first non-associated gas project – led by the New Gas Consortium – is advancing to first production in early-2026. Featuring the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields, the project will provide feedstock for the Angola LNG facility, enhancing exports and revenue generated from gas. In July 2025, Angola also made a gas discovery at Block 1/14 in the Lower Congo basin, with initial estimated showing reserves of one trillion cubic feet.

These developments will not only consolidate Angola as a major oil and gas supplier but bring significant economic benefits for the population. The country's AEW: Invest in African Energies sponsorship is poised to support its industry goals, while creating new pathways for investment and deals.

“Angola is on the precipice of unlocking significant production growth, with recent projects pointing to greater economic opportunities for the country. Angola's last 50 years have shown a country that is resilient, focused on growth and committed to laying strong foundations for the economy. But it is the country's next 50 years that will truly define it as a global oil and gas hub,” stated Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President, African Energy Chamber.

