Premal Patel Launches Transformational New Book YANGA Unplugged Covering Local And Global Markets

London, United Kingdom Aug 3, 2025 (Issuewire ) - YANGA Unplugged, the powerful debut by international business leader and motivational storyteller Premal Patel, has officially launched and is now available worldwide across leading distribution platforms.

In YANGA Unplugged, Premal invites readers on a deeply personal and empowering journey, one that begins with profound loss and evolves into a life of purpose, transformation, and leadership. Drawing on decades of experience across three continents, the book offers tools, wisdom, and actionable insights for individuals seeking to reconnect with themselves, reshape their path, and lead with intention.

"This book is more than my story--it's a message to anyone who feels stuck, unseen, or uncertain of their next step. You have the power to write your own story. You just have to unplug from what's holding you back," says Premal Patel, reflecting on the motivation behind the book.

Whether you're an entrepreneur, corporate leader, or someone standing at a crossroads, YANGA Unplugged is your guide to reclaiming your narrative, building from a place of self-belief, and using adversity as a catalyst for growth. Premal explores how ancestral wisdom can be applied to modern challenges and shares how putting yourself first--without guilt--can be a transformative act. Through powerful reflections and practical advice, he inspires readers to cultivate courage, resilience, and clarity in an increasingly complex world.

About The Author:

Premal R. Patel is a globally respected business leader, coach, and mentor known for his ability to build human connections across cultures and generations. Often referred to as the "corporate connector," he leverages his life story and decades of experience to empower others to lead with authenticity and resilience.

Having overcome the early loss of his father, Premal honours the wisdom of the mentors who shaped him--infusing YANGA Unplugged with timeless lessons on family, identity, and self-leadership. His passion lies in helping others unlock their true potential and find purpose in every chapter of their lives.

