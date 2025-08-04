403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocious Airstrikes Kill 13 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 13 Palestinians lost their lives and many more sustained injuries on Monday amid a new wave of Israeli airstrikes across the embattled Gaza Strip, according to medics and eyewitness accounts.
Four civilians were killed when an Israeli strike hit a gathering in Gaza City’s Shejaya neighborhood. Another airstrike claimed the lives of two individuals in the town of Beit Lahia, located in the northern part of the territory.
Near the Netzarim Corridor, two more Palestinians were reportedly killed in close proximity to a U.S. aid distribution site.
Earlier in the day, three members of the same family—a man, his wife, and their daughter—were killed when an Israeli airstrike struck a residential home in the al-Hekir neighborhood of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Several others were injured or remain unaccounted for.
In southern Gaza’s Rafah area, two civilians, including a woman, were shot and killed when Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd waiting near an aid distribution point. More than 20 others were wounded in the same incident.
Despite mounting international pressure to halt its military operations, Israel has continued its large-scale offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. The assault has resulted in over 60,800 Palestinian deaths, with the majority being women and children. The relentless campaign has left the enclave in ruins and teetering on the edge of famine.
In a major legal development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing both of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also confronting a genocide case filed at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the territory.
