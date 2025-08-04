403
US ambassador expresses gratitude to Qatar for funding gas initiative for Syria
(MENAFN) The U.S. ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria expressed gratitude to Qatar on Friday for funding a crucial natural gas project aimed at aiding Syria’s recovery from years of civil war.
In a post on X, envoy Tom Barrack thanked Qatar for its full financial support of the initiative, which will use Azerbaijani natural gas transported through Türkiye. Starting August 2, the gas will generate 800 megawatts of electricity, providing power to an estimated 5 million Syrian homes.
Barrack hailed the development as a significant step toward stability and humanitarian relief in Syria, describing it as a “bold demonstration” of Qatar’s commitment to partnership and support during a pivotal time.
