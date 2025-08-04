Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US ambassador expresses gratitude to Qatar for funding gas initiative for Syria

US ambassador expresses gratitude to Qatar for funding gas initiative for Syria


2025-08-04 04:33:42
(MENAFN) The U.S. ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria expressed gratitude to Qatar on Friday for funding a crucial natural gas project aimed at aiding Syria’s recovery from years of civil war.

In a post on X, envoy Tom Barrack thanked Qatar for its full financial support of the initiative, which will use Azerbaijani natural gas transported through Türkiye. Starting August 2, the gas will generate 800 megawatts of electricity, providing power to an estimated 5 million Syrian homes.

Barrack hailed the development as a significant step toward stability and humanitarian relief in Syria, describing it as a “bold demonstration” of Qatar’s commitment to partnership and support during a pivotal time.

MENAFN04082025000045015687ID1109880667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search