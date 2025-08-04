403
Trump states US nuclear-powered submarines are in strategic placement
(MENAFN) Two American nuclear-powered submarines have reached key deployment zones, President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday, emphasizing their strategic placement in response to recent remarks by a senior Russian figure.
“They are in the region, yeah, where they have to be,” Trump stated to reporters while departing from his New Jersey golf resort, following questions about the submarines' location.
According to Trump, the decision to dispatch the submarines was made after he issued orders for their deployment to what he described as “the appropriate regions,” amid mounting tensions between the United States and Russia.
The move followed sharp comments made by Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, who issued a warning to Trump. Medvedev suggested that the growing American pressure on Moscow regarding the conflict in Ukraine could potentially escalate into a wider confrontation, not limited to the current Russia-Ukraine war but possibly drawing in the United States as well.
In response, Trump had previously declared his intention to implement economic penalties, including both sanctions and additional tariffs, if Russia does not move to end the conflict within a short window of “about 10 or 12 days”—a notably shorter timeframe than the 50-day deadline he had set earlier in July.
Speaking to reporters, Trump hinted that Moscow could sidestep such penalties if an agreement is reached that would put an end to the bloodshed. “A tremendous number of Russian soldiers are being killed and, likewise, Ukraine — a lower number but still, thousands and thousands of people…It’s a lot of people being killed in that ridiculous war,” he said.
He also reaffirmed his commitment to halting the war in Ukraine. “We stopped a lot of countries from war…we’re going to get that one (Russia-Ukraine) stopped too,” he added.
According to reports, the recent statements and military decisions are part of an intensifying exchange between Trump and Russian officials, further complicating the ongoing international discourse surrounding the war in Ukraine.
