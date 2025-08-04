403
Torrential Rains Leave Three Dead, Four Missing in Taiwan
(MENAFN) Relentless torrential rains battering central and southern Taiwan over several days have left at least three people dead and four others unaccounted for, according to reports from local media on Monday.
The severe weather, triggered by a sustained southwesterly airstream, has also injured 49 individuals, media reported, citing data from the National Fire Agency.
All three confirmed fatalities resulted from weather-induced vehicle accidents—two occurred in Kaohsiung and one in Nantou County.
On Sunday, Premier Cho Jung-tai visited the Central Emergency Operations Center, where he led a video conference with regional leaders to evaluate ongoing disaster response and relief operations.
Cho noted that Kaohsiung's mountainous zones have recorded over 2,000 millimeters of rainfall, warning that recovery efforts, including cleanup and reconstruction, would be extensive and time-consuming.
To reduce the threat of future flooding, Cho announced a proposed NT$100 billion (approximately $3.4 billion USD) infrastructure plan spanning four years. The initiative will focus on enhancing river management and drainage systems, including investment in water pumps and related flood-control infrastructure.
