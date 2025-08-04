403
Huge Russian volcano erupts for first time in six centuries
(MENAFN) The Krasheninnikov volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula erupted for the first time in modern history, triggered by a powerful offshore earthquake in the Russian Far East, local authorities reported. The eruption began early Sunday morning, sending an ash column soaring 6,000 meters into the sky from the 1,856-meter volcano, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT).
Olga Girina, head of KVERT, told RIA Novosti that this marks Krasheninnikov’s first recorded eruption in around 600 years. A lava dome is forming on the volcano’s slope, accompanied by strong steam and gas emissions and a continuous ash plume from the northern crater.
The volcano, named after explorer Stepan Krasheninnikov, consists of two overlapping stratovolcanoes inside a large caldera within the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, located roughly 50 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital.
The last lava flow from Krasheninnikov dates back to approximately 1463, with fumarolic activity noted in 1963, but no eruptions were recorded until now. KVERT upgraded the aviation warning to orange, reporting ash drifted 75 kilometers east. Ash deposits were found inside the nature reserve but did not reach nearby towns.
This eruption followed an 8.8-magnitude earthquake on July 30 southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which triggered tsunami alerts and evacuations across the Pacific region. Shortly after, Klyuchevskaya Sopka, one of Eurasia’s tallest volcanoes, experienced its strongest eruption in 70 years.
Additional volcanoes in the area, including Shiveluch, Karymsky, Bezymianny, and Kambalny, have shown heightened activity, with ash clouds potentially reaching heights of up to 10,000 meters. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to maintain a safe distance of at least 10 kilometers from active volcanic sites.
