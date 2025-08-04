Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye, Pakistan Finalize Major Bilateral Amphibious Drill

2025-08-04 03:18:53
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Pakistan have successfully completed a comprehensive bilateral amphibious exercise, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The joint military drill took place over the course of a week, from July 27 to August 2, in the strategic port city of Karachi, Pakistan. According to the ministry’s statement shared on social media, the exercise aimed to strengthen interoperability between the naval forces of both countries, focusing on coordinated joint operations and effective mission-sharing capabilities.

The ministry described the exercise as a significant achievement, emphasizing that it not only improved operational confidence at sea but also reinforced solidarity and cooperation on land. This collaborative effort highlights the growing defense partnership between Türkiye and Pakistan and their shared commitment to regional security.

