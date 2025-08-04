Acrylic Powder Market to Exceed US $77.43 Billion by 2029, with 7.5% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Acrylic Powder Market to Exceed US $77.43 Billion by 2029, with 7.5% CAGR

What Is The Forecast For The Acrylic Powder Market From 2024 To 2029?

There has been significant growth in the market size of acrylic powder in the past few years. The market, which will be worth $54.48 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $57.94 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This historic expansion is a result of factors such as increased disposable income, the proliferation of nail salons, advancements in the spa industry, a rise in the demand for men's grooming products, and an aging demographic.

In the forthcoming years, the acrylic powder market is anticipated to witness significant expansion, projecting a size of $77.43 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include heightened consumer awareness, emergence of online retail platforms, prioritization of hygiene and safety, attention towards vegan and cruelty-free products, and the emphasis on educational workshops. Key trends during this forecast timeframe encompass customization in product formulations, introduction of fast-drying acrylic powders, application of technology in product manufacturing, advancements in color technology, and improvements in product shelf life.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Acrylic Powder Market?

The increased consumer interest in the cosmetics and beauty industry is projected to drive the expansion of the acrylic powder market in the future. The industry includes a broad spectrum of products and services designed to modify or enhance appearance, such as makeup, skin and hair care, fragrances, and other personal care items. Factors contributing to this growth include heightened consumer consciousness about personal grooming, improvements in product formulation and technology, and a surge in demand for personal care products. Acrylic powder amplifies the longevity and finish of nail products, establishing a robust foundation for nail enhancements and designs. As an example, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based government organization, indicate that there was a substantial increase of 12.3% in personal care products and services in 2022, preceding an impressive growth of 19.3% in 2021. As such, the rising interest in the cosmetics and beauty industry is propelling the expansion of the acrylic powder market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Acrylic Powder Market?

Major players in the Acrylic Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BASF SE

. Dow Inc.

. LG Chem Ltd.

. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

. DIC Corporation

. OPI Products LLC

. Troy Corporation

. Mia Secret Inc.

. Esschem Europe

. Young Nails Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Acrylic Powder Industry?

A number of leading businesses in the acrylic powder market have begun to produce nail art powders integrated with a self-leveling formula. The aim is to guarantee a smoother application, improve design accuracy, and cater to the increasing requirement for superior quality, professional standard nail items. A self-leveling formula stands for a product's capacity to distribute uniformly over a surface, reducing flaws while providing a smooth, impeccable finish without the need for excessive adjustments during the application process. For example, Legacy Nails Products, which is a U.S. based professional nail care brand well-known for its cutting-edge nail products and improvements, introduced the magentas colored acrylic nail powder collection in August 2023. This collection encompasses a series of vibrant magenta-toned acrylic nail powders that nail professionals can utilize to forge stunning nail art designs. The magentas collection empowers nail artists to integrate bold, noticeable magenta shades into their acrylic nail designs.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Acrylic Powder Market Segments

The acrylic powdermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Clear Acrylic Powder, Colored Acrylic Powder, Glitter Acrylic Powder, Other Specialty Acrylic Powders

2) By Application: Fingernail, Plastisol Production, Textile Printing Inks, Specialty Coatings, Dry Film Photo, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Beauty Salons, Households, Other Commercial Establishments

Subsegments:

1) By Clear Acrylic Powder: Fast Setting, Medium Setting, Slow Setting

2) By Colored Acrylic Powder: Pastel Colors, Bright Colors, Dark Colors

3) By Glitter Acrylic Powder: Fine Glitter, Chunky Glitter

4) By Other Specialty Acrylic Powders: UV Reactive Powder, Glow-in-the-Dark Powder, Thermal Color-Changing Powder

Which Regions Are Dominating The Acrylic Powder Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Acrylic Powder Global Market Report, North America emerges as the dominant region from the prior year, 2024. The forecast period, however, anticipates the most rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encapsulates a broad spectrum of regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

