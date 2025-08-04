403
Israeli Settlers Target Palestinians in Hebron
(MENAFN) Unlawful Israeli settlers launched another violent assault on Palestinian-owned assets in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, igniting a vehicle and defacing property with racist slogans in Hebron, situated in the southern portion of the region, according to a local account.
Local inhabitant Ishaq Idris informed a news agency that the aggressors invaded the vicinity, encircled his residence, set his car ablaze, and then fled.
Idris explained that this recent incident is part of a persistent settler campaign intended to coerce Palestinian families into abandoning the area, thereby enabling further expansion of unauthorized Israeli settlements.
This latest act of aggression follows a fatal incident the previous day in Aqraba, a town south of Nablus, where a settler shooting left one Palestinian dead and eight others wounded.
As stated by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, nine Palestinians have lost their lives due to settler assaults since the beginning of 2025.
Since October 7, 2023, settler violence has resulted in 31 deaths.
The same commission noted that during just the first six months of this year, settlers were responsible for 2,153 separate acts of aggression throughout the West Bank.
Since Israel initiated what has been termed a genocidal military campaign in the Gaza Strip, a minimum of 1,012 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the West Bank by Israeli troops and unlawful settlers, based on data from the Palestinian Health Ministry.
In a pivotal ruling issued last July, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s control over Palestinian lands illegal and urged the removal of all settlements within the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
