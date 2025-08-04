Sunstone Helping Entrepreneurs Create New Businesses And 'Build Their World' With Permanent Jewelry

Sunstone Permanent Jewelry | #1 Source for All Things PJ

- Jonathan YoungSPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunstone Permanent Jewelry , manufacturer of the world's most popular permanent jewelry welders , accessories, training, and chain, unveiled the“Build Your World” campaign that highlights the company's leadership in the permanent jewelry industry.The“Build Your World” message captures the entrepreneurial spirit of permanent jewelry artists and provides encouragement to start, build, and grow their own permanent jewelry business. Every entrepreneur works to build their own space and dominion, to freely make big decisions and dictate their own future, which is reflected in Sunstone's new message to“Build Your World” with Sunstone. The new messaging reflects the company's commitment to empowering artists to build their own world through innovative welders, effective training, and beautiful chain.“Our team has invested significant time in supporting the permanent jewelry industry and building the strongest product offering,” says Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Permanent Jewelry.“Sunstone has earned the right to be bold, to say what the industry recognizes, which is simple: If you're in permanent jewelry, you should be with Sunstone. We are a permanent jewelry company that meets the needs of every artist, from welders to training to chain. No other company in permanent jewelry can provide the breadth of products, services, and leadership we offer.”A Message that Speaks to the Artist's JourneySunstone's“Build Your World” message is supported by a flexible framework that allows the message to be adapted to every aspect of growing a permanent jewelry business. Phrases like“Build Your Inventory”,“Build Your Skills”, and“Build Your Network” highlight a different aspect of a permanent jewelry artist's journey. The campaign's flexibility allows Sunstone to speak directly to artists at various stages of their business growth.Key Timing that Unifies the Permanent Jewelry IndustryAs the permanent jewelry industry grows, attracting entrepreneurs from many different backgrounds, Sunstone recognizes the need for a unifying message that reflects the current state of the market. The“Build Your World” initiative satisfies that need with clarity and optimism.“The market is maturing and changing, which can be quite confusing to new artists,” says Young.“Our message to new artists is that every question and concern can be resolved by building their business with Sunstone. And accomplished artists, no matter where they are in their journey, know they can trust Sunstone to deliver a robust product and exceptional customer service.”Highlighting Sunstone's Industry Leadership and Credibility“More permanent jewelry artists use a Sunstone welder than any other,” says Young.“As you peruse social media and speak to artists at marketplaces and other events, it is easy to see Sunstone's leadership in the market. You'll see more artists using a Zapp, Zapp Plus, or Orion mPulsepermanent jewelry welder”With more than 25,000 welders sold, professional and industry-leading training programs, and a certified-only chain offering, Sunstone has become the go-to source for all permanent jewelry professionals.In addition to offering a wide variety of quality products, Sunstone also leads the industry in other ways. The Permanent Jewelry Expo , the world's largest gathering of artists and suppliers, got its start thanks to Sunstone. Sunstone is a founding supporter of the Permanent Jewelry Association, with a goal to unite, elevate, and support the industry. The Permanent Jewelry Directory was established by Sunstone with the single mission to help artists connect with more customers. Sunstone has also engaged public relations firms to create more awareness of permanent jewelry among the public and build the industry.“This message is more than a tagline-it's a mindset,” says Young.“Sunstone's mission is to support, inspire, and empower artists to create their own success story, their own world with permanent jewelry. It is a vision-leading statement for artists and a mission statement for Sunstone.”Entrepreneurs and artists can learn more about how to Build Your World by visiting .About Sunstone Permanent JewelrySunstone Permanent Jewelry is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the permanent jewelry industry. With a dedication to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technology, Sunstone Welders has established itself as a trusted name for permanent jewelry artists. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help permanent jewelry artists build their world. To learn more call or text +1 801-658-0015 or visit .

