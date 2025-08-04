403
Indo Namibia Film And Cultural Forum Congratulates Namibia On The Historic Visit Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 2025 :The Indo Namibia Film and Cultural Forum of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) proudly extends its warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Namibia on the landmark visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.
In a moment of great diplomatic and historical significance, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with Namibia's highest civilian honour, the“Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis”, by H.E. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of Namibia, in a grand ceremony held in Windhoek. The award stands as a profound symbol of appreciation for Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership and his pivotal role in deepening India-Namibia relations.
“This is a defining moment in the history of India–Namibia friendship. The conferral of Namibia's highest civilian honour on Prime Minister Modi not only marks the strength of our bilateral ties but also reflects the spirit of mutual respect and collaboration between our two nations,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo Namibia Film and Cultural Forum.
He further added,“This historic visit-being the first by Prime Minister Modi and only the third-ever prime ministerial visit from India to Namibia-opens new avenues for cooperation in the fields of culture, education, media, renewable energy, and people-to-people connect. The Indo Namibia Film and Cultural Forum is committed to being a vibrant cultural bridge between our two great nations, fostering collaboration through cinema, arts, and creative expression.”
The Indo Namibia Film and Cultural Forum, under the patronage of ICMEI, has continuously promoted cultural diplomacy through joint film screenings, cultural exchanges, educational collaborations, and creative industry partnerships. This historic moment further strengthens its mission to bring the people of India and Namibia closer through shared values and cultural affinity.
