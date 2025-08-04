403
How Jordan’s Resilience and Future Growth Positions King Hussein Business Park as the Business Gateway to the Levant
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) CEO, King Hussein Business Park
The world often feels chaotic with persistent global economic shifts, regional complexities, and the long shadow of a post-pandemic world. The narrative of resilience often feels like an aspiration rather than a reality. Yet, Jordan stands as a true example of strategic foresight and stability, providing a compelling counter-narrative from the heart of the Levant. This resilience, born from visionary leadership and a profound commitment to human capital, is the bedrock upon which King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) is building the future.
Jordan, a nation without abundant natural resources, has consistently demonstrated a remarkable capacity to thrive amidst challenges. This steady state of resilience is intrinsically linked to the forward-looking vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, who has meticulously steered the Kingdom towards becoming a regional hub for innovation, technology, and business. This proactive governance has directly and positively impacted ecosystems like KHBP, transforming them into triggers of economic stability and growth.
At King Hussein Business Park, we embody this national spirit and continue to thrive, despite the prevailing global uncertainties. Our success is the direct outcome of a deliberate strategy to cultivate an environment where businesses, particularly in tech and innovation, can flourish. Today, KHBP offers a sprawling 150,000 square meters of modern office space, which is home to over 27 international companies, 85 local enterprises, and 290 startups. This is a clear indicator of the confidence that investors place in our proposition.
The great thing about KHBP is how dynamic it is, always responding to shifting needs of its tenants, visitors, and prospective investors alike. Recently, we have developed smart transportation services and implemented improved accessibility for people with disabilities, ensuring better access. We’re also building a virtual version of the complex to allow virtual offices to become part of the Business Park’s ecosystem. This is in addition to community-focused programs such as “Weekend Festivals at the Business Park” and sustainability and green transformation initiatives. Such developments and projects position KHBP as a lively hub, open to everyone at all times.
The main objective here is to centralize diverse businesses in Jordan, leveraging the unique advantages that the Kingdom has to offer. This is, of course, only possible due to Jordan’s investment-friendly policies and its wealth of human resources. The country boasts unparalleled human capital, with a youthful, highly educated, and tech-savvy population. Over 7,000 ICT graduates annually, combined with 81% of our universities offering IT-related programs, ensure that Jordan is nurturing a talent pool attuned to the demands of the digital economy. The King Hussein Business Park even fosters this up-and-coming talent, becoming a home to Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), a leading university that is focused on bridging the skills gap in the market through applied experience.
Furthermore, we understand that connectivity is the lifeblood of modern business, which is why Jordan has invested heavily in its robust digital infrastructure, featuring extensive fiber optic networks, advanced data centers, and the ongoing rollout of 5G technology. This advanced infrastructure positions Amman as a leading technology hub in the Levant region. Coupled with our strategic geographic location at the crossroads of three continents, Jordan offers unparalleled access to markets across the Levant and beyond, with Amman, as the largest city in the Levant, providing a natural and strategic base for companies looking to serve the wider region.
Beyond this, our investor-friendly environment is bolstered by the Jordanian government's unwavering support for the ICT sector, offering attractive incentives such as tax exemptions and subsidies. Jordan's extensive network of international trade agreements further provides businesses with preferential access to major global markets, reaching over 1.5 billion consumers.
Our journey is accelerating with the launch of Phase II, a pivotal expansion designed to cement KHBP’s role as the gateway to the Levant. With an additional 340,000 square meters of leasable space and brand-new facilities such as a sports and entertainment complex, a hotel, and hotel apartments, the Business park is building on what already makes it a desirable location for investment and businesses. The new development is poised to create 20,000 new jobs, further providing significant opportunities for Jordanian talent.
Our existing ecosystem at KHBP, populated by a dynamic mix of major tech companies and innovative startups, is a testament to the conducive environment we provide. We are actively fostering a community where collaboration thrives, and growth is not just anticipated, but realized. As we embark of Phase II, King Hussein Business Park is offering a strategic partnership rooted in stability, driven by vision, and primed for unparalleled growth.
