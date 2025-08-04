Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Prolongs Border Checks with Germany, Lithuania

2025-08-04 01:17:23
(MENAFN) Poland has decided to continue its provisional border inspections with Germany and Lithuania until October 4, driven by persistent apprehensions surrounding irregular migration, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski announced on Sunday.

Following a top-level security session that included regional governors and border enforcement authorities, Kierwinski stated that the updated regulation had been presented to the European Commission for formal notification.

He attributed the decision to growing strain on Poland’s eastern boundary, noting that strategies aimed at hindering migration through Belarus and Russia have caused a redirection of migrant pathways toward other areas of the European Union.

“The 98% tightness of our barrier means that the Belarusian and Russian services and illegal migration are moving to other sections,” Kierwinski explained.

“Today, the main task, not only for us but also for our partners in the European Union, is to close, if I may use that word, the route to Lithuania and Latvia,” he added.

Poland had reinstated inspections at its internal Schengen frontiers last year, pointing to migration and national security issues.

With this latest renewal, the current controls will stay in effect for an additional two months.

