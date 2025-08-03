SRK Thanks Shashi Tharoor In Politician's Inimitable Style

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) As Shashi Tharoor simply congratulated Shah Rukh Khan after winning his maiden National Award in 33 years, the Bollywood superstar had a hilarious way of thanking the politician and said that he would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian.

Shah Rukh was feted with the National Award for the Best Actor for his film“Jawan” at the 71st National Film Awards.

Tharoor, who is known for his fluency in English, congratulated Shah Rukh on X, formerly called Twitter, for how win.

A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations @iamsrk!"

Shah Rukh thanked Tharoor for the“simple praise” in his own style.

The star wrote:“Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor... would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian... ha ha (sic).”

Talking about“Jawan”, the action thriller is directed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as lookalike father and son alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

The blockbuster film revolves around Azad, who is the jailer of a woman's prison, is a vigilante who recruits inmates and commits acts that shed light on corruption in India.

Right after his win, Shah Rukh Khan appeared with an injured arm to share a special message with his fans after clinching the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the tentpole.

He said in the video that he was overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility.

“To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023.”

He added:“So, thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award”.

He further mentioned, as he expressed his gratitude to Atlee, the director of 'Jawan'. The actor said that a National Award is not just about achievement.

He added:“It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving life.”

SRK called the award a reminder to him that acting is not just work, it's a“responsibility.”

Shah Rukh is currently busy with his next titled King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone among others. As per media reports, the superstar injured himself while shooting an action sequence for the upcoming film and is currently recuperating.